(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s ruling government coalition collapsed after the People’s Front decided to leave, posing a challenge to President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s efforts to hold early elections.

Ukraine needs to set up a new coalition, and regular parliamentary elections should be held Oct. 27, the head of the party’s group in parliament, Maksym Burbak, said in speech to lawmakers

