(Bloomberg) -- Deliveries of Ukrainian crops to ports are grinding to a halt, as the agricultural sector becomes more circumspect in the face of further Russian disruption, according to the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club.

Cargoes flowing from inland largely stopped as of Monday morning, said Kateryna Rybachenko, its vice chair. That includes a train loaded Sunday by Agro-Region -- a farming company where she is a board member -- with 3,500 tons of corn destined for delivery at port to a trader.

“We don’t have a clear situation and a clear view what will happen in the next days,” Roman Slaston, chief executive of the club. “The grain operators and the grain port-terminal operators see this uncertainty. The flow of grain to the seaports - it’s slowed down definitely.”

The standstill comes after Russia over the weekend said it would no longer support the Ukraine crop-export deal that was agreed in July, and has revived the country’s seaborne trade. Grain vessels are still sailing from the country on Monday, but it’s uncertain how long that will last, with a Kremlin spokesman warning further shipments will be “much riskier.”

The industry wants to verify that ships can continue to move and routes remain protected, Rybachenko said. Farmers can deliver grain for export over the border with the European Union, although the routes are longer and costlier.

“It is working at the moment without the Russian side,” Ukraine deputy agriculture minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych said Monday at an International Grains Council event. “But we cannot rely on this corridor being permanent, because any missile strike or any accident can stop it at any moment.”

