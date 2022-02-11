(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s grain shippers echoed assurances from the economy ministry that Russian naval drills shouldn’t block access to the nation’s ports, but warned that the uncertainty risks deterring some vessel owners.

Moscow will begin full-scale naval exercises in the Black Sea on Sunday, after announcing the start of drills on Thursday. That unnerved commodity markets expecting a blow to the trade of Ukraine, the world’s No. 2 grain shipper. Wheat and corn futures in Chicago each rose more than 2% after the drills were announced, before paring gains to close lower.

The drills, to take place in blocks of international waters as well as those claimed since 2014 by Russia along the coast of Crimea, should leave space for ships to reach ports such as Odessa and Chornomorsk via the 12 mile (19.3-kilometer) territorial waters of Romania and Ukraine.

However, the exercises have further fueled fear in the market that Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and the tensions that has caused could yet spiral into a conflict, according to the president of Ukraine’s Grain Association Mykola Horbachov.

“Due to uncertainty, owners of vessels fear to deliver them to Ukraine,” Horbachov said. “Traders are scared to buy grain on terms of delayed loading.”

Horbachov didn’t cite particular examples of ships being held back and it remains unclear what impact the exercises will have on Ukrainian exports of grain, metals and other goods.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday urged U.S. citizens still in the nation of 41 million to “leave now,” citing a build-up of some 130,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders. While repeatedly denying any intent to invade, Russia has begun major live fire exercises in Belarus, north of Kyiv. It has also sent additional amphibious landing craft to the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian government has given conflicting signals concerning the potential economic impact of the exercises, which when announced covered both the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, a shallower inland sea shared by Russia and Ukraine.

Conflicting Signals

On Thursday, Ukraine’s foreign ministry issued a strongly worded statement condemning what it called Russia’s decision “to block parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait under the pretext of holding regular naval exercises.” It said the unprecedented scale of the maneuvers would make navigation in both seas virtually impossible, “with complex economic and social consequences, especially for the ports of Ukraine.”

On Friday, however, Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka told Bloomberg in a text message that the Russian warning was a “restriction on paper that doesn’t have any serious implications on trade, except some information pressure weighs on markets.”

The hydrography department of Ukraine’s State Maritime and River Transport Service has issued a number of warnings in relation to the Russian naval drills, stating “navigation dangerous” until Feb. 22. The warning for the Sea of Azov suggested any vessel would have had to pass through the exercise zone to access ports, but has since been withdrawn. It isn’t clear what plans Russia now has for exercises there.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday in a televised briefing that Ukraine has asked its allies to prepare a coordinated reply over what he called a “blockade” of parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov during the exercises.

