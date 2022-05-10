Ukraine Grid Says Russia Flows Via One Key Entry Point to Stop

Ukraine’s natural gas grid said Russian flows to Europe via a key entry point will stop from Wednesday as occupying forces disrupt operations at the compressor station.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine declared force majeure on gas transit via the Sokhranivka entry point from 7a.m., the grid said in a statement on its website. It’s still possible for gas to be rerouted to the Sudzha compressor station, allowing European contracts to be fulfilled.

European gas prices surged as much as 8.1%, reversing earlier losses. Prices then eased, and were up 1.7% to 95.35 euros a megawatt-hour by 4:39 p.m. in Amsterdam.

