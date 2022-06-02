(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank more than doubled its benchmark interest rate in a first such move in four months, reactivating policy tools to stem inflation and shield the currency battered by the Russian invasion.

The central bank raised borrowing costs to 25% from 10% in its meeting on Thursday, the highest level since Sept. 2015, it said in a statement. The bank also said its intervention to support the hryvnia climbed to $3.4 billion last month compared with an average of $2 billion a month before.

“The inflation development requires the National Bank to return to active interest-rate policy to prevent further deterioration of inflation expectations and dollarization of economy,” the central bank governor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, said in a statement.

With the country’s defense against Russia’s attack approaching 100 days and the nation’s economy likely to be in turmoil for a protracted period, policy makers moved to get the financial system back on its feet by returning to regular rate decisions that have been suspended.

The move seeks to help tame wartime inflation that has soared to 17% on an annual basis in May, according to the central bank’s estimates. It will also prompt an increase in government bonds and deposit interest rates, something the central bank seeks to achieve to ease pressure on the hryvnia.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in early May that he wanted to avoid such a move, which adds pressure to consumers with higher borrowing costs.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, roundly condemned across the globe as an unprovoked attack on its neighbor, has devastated Ukraine’s economy, compounded inflation and raised pressure on the central bank’s reserves. Monetary policy makers have been forced to deploy the resources for imports of crucial goods as the war halts key exports.

With depressed revenue and higher military spending, the budget has been funded by international assistance, bond sales and the central bank’s printing press, a process that has further stoked inflation.

