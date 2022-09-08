(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged for a second consecutive meeting as policy makers bet an outsized increase in June will be enough to tame price growth as the nation grapples with Russia’s invasion.

The National Bank of Ukraine left the benchmark rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, as expected by all six analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

“Under current conditions, such a level of the key policy rate is sufficient to maintain exchange-rate stability and keep inflation processes under control,” Deputy Central Bank Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk said at a press conference in capital Kyiv. “The speed at which the Ukrainian economy recovers and inflation returns to a slowing trajectory largely depends on when the active phase of the war ends.”

Officials lifted the policy rate by 15 percentage points to the highest level since September 2015 three months ago as Russia’s invasion prompted annual inflation to top 20%. But they unveiled plans to pause monetary tightening until at least the second quarter of 2024 as long as the impact of war on the economy didn’t deviate from their expectations.

The central bank, which in the summer shifted its focus toward the hryvnia exchange-rate and capital controls, also has to contend with the Finance Ministry’s reluctance to raise coupons significantly on bonds.

That’s stymied attempts to arrest inflation and shield foreign-currency and gold reserves by redirecting excess hryvnia to purchases of government debt.

“It is important to enhance monetary transmission and further improve the attractiveness of hryvnia assets,” Nikolaychuk said.

The government’s reluctance to raise rates on domestic debt “is restraining monetary transmission, while also dampening the growth in the attractiveness of hryvnia assets, increasing the sensitivity of the currency market to situational factors and risks to financial stability in the longer term,” he said.

Nikolaychuk said there are no grounds to review the hryvnia rate now and the current level of foreign reserves is “sufficient” to ensure the currency’s stability.

Ukraine expects to receive $12 billion in international assistance, including $8 billion from the European Union, by the end of the year, according to the central bank.

Consumer-price growth came in lower than forecast in July, with August data, which should reflect the bank’s devaluation of the hryvnia, expected to be published on Friday. The central bank estimated prices rose 23% in August.

(Updates with Nikolaychuk’s quotes from third paragraph.)

