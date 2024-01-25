(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank halted a cycle of monetary easing as it cited “significant risks” to steady financing with more than $100 billion in foreign aid tied up by political infighting.

Policymakers in Kyiv left the key rate at 15% on Thursday after four straight cuts, the National Bank of Ukraine said in a statement on its website. The decision was predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

As of last month, most rate setters saw further easing this year as inflation slowed and the hryvnia remained stable. But a key condition for more reductions in the benchmark was the resumption of smooth financial aid from the US and the European Union, which has been stalled.

Policymakers in Kyiv cited risks to financing as well as the possibility “of a deeper decline in its volumes compared to the baseline scenario,” according to a statement. Policymakers said there may be room for a “slight reduction” in borrowing costs in the second half of the year should foreign financing flow smoothly.

While Ukraine’s officials remain optimistic about securing assistance from the US and the EU, Deputy Finance Minister Yuriy Drahanchuk said Wednesday that the government may face a “difficult conversation” with the International Monetary Fund if it isn’t approved by the next review, which is slated for the end of February.

Kyiv and the Washington-based lender sealed an unprecedented $15.6 billion loan program for four years in 2023, based on guarantees for the war-hit nation’s debt sustainability from its key Western donors. Ukraine expects to receive $5.3 billion within this package this year.

Although the central bank expects smooth foreign aid inflows to resume in the “coming months,” it said external financing will fall to about $25 billion next year from $37 billion in 2024.

Policymakers updated economic forecasts for 2023. Gross domestic product climbed an estimated 5.7% last year after a robust harvest, up from a forecast of 4.9% growth. The central bank also cut its consumer-inflation outlook this year to 8.6% from 9.8%.

