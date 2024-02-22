(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement to unlock part of a $15.6 billion loan to strengthen the country’s budget as US aid remains bogged down in Congress.

The staff-level agreement, which requires approval by the IMF’s board, paves the way for Ukraine to receive some $880 million next month. IMF officials signed off on the accord following talks in Warsaw on Thursday.

“Two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the human and economic fallout from the war continues to mount,” Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief to Ukraine, said in a statement. “Performance under the program has been strong despite the challenges of the war.”

The deal follows discussions over the past two weeks over how Ukraine’s government would be able to fund its operations if more than $60 billion of proposed US funding stays stuck in political infighting in Washington. Those plans — designed to show Ukraine can continue to service its debts — include expanded domestic bond sales, tax hikes and spending cuts.

The US assistance includes $8.5 billion direct budget support for Ukraine, which also hopes to get 18 billion euros from the European Union to help finance social spending as Russia’s full-scale invasion heads into its third year.

The IMF disbursement would be the first of four expected by Ukraine this year, for a total of $5.4 billion. It’s part of a full-scale program for Ukraine approved in 2023, the first time that the IMF has lent to a nation at war.

