(Bloomberg) -- The conflict in Ukraine is sparking renewed jitters about tensions between China and Taiwan, and the worries are showing up in the island’s assets.

A gauge of one-week implied volatility in the dollar against the local currency jumped to a six-month high on Friday while the Taiwan dollar slid to the weakest since October. The conflict in Ukraine may raise the risk premia for China and Taiwan over the medium term, according to Morgan Stanley.

China’s threats to use military force to stop Taiwan from declaring formal independence have dogged the island’s markets for years, and the standoff in Ukraine provides a snapshot of the risks if tensions escalate. Global funds dumped the equivalent of $1.91 billion of Taiwan stocks on Thursday, the biggest one-day withdrawal in a year.

“Global investors –- particularly from the U.S. and Europe –- may now question whether the potential exists for similar sudden adjustments in the legal and regulatory risk of holding assets exposed to other areas of geopolitical tension,” Morgan Stanley strategists led by Jonathan Garner wrote in a Feb. 24 note. “In particular, this situation may cause investors to focus further on the areas of contention between the U.S. and China, including Taiwan.”

One-week implied volatility in the U.S.-Taiwan currency pair rose as much as 0.41 vol to 4.76, the highest since August. The local dollar fell to 28.074 per greenback, the weakest in four months.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday played down concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could trigger a similar crisis in Asia, warning against any efforts to use the crisis in Europe to sow panic in Taiwan.

The pressure on Taiwanese assets could also emanate from surging crude prices as the island is an oil importer, according to Christopher Wong, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. in Singapore.

The benchmark Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index recovered some ground on Friday after posting its biggest one-day decline since August the previous day.

“The Taiex will stabilize from here despite slight pressure from foreign selling,” said Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Vice President Huang Wen-ching. “The market doesn’t seem worried that the Ukraine situation right now will trigger actions from China to threaten Taiwan’s safety.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.