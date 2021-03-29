(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is investigating the suspected creator of a software that enabled the theft of tens of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors issued a notice of suspicion to the person suspected of developing and disseminating software that was used to attack hundreds of banks and their clients in 11 countries, including the U.K, the U.S. and Mexico, the country’s Office of the Prosecutor General said Monday in a statement. More than 50% of Australia’s phishing attacks in 2019 used the software, according to the statement.

Ukraine exposed the malign cyber activity in a joint operation with the U.S. and Australian law enforcement.

