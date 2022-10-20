(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine kept interest rates unchanged as the central bank’s new governor presses ahead with negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a financial lifeline for the war-battered economy.

The central bank’s decision to keep the benchmark at 25% was in line with the expectations of all nine economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Policymakers said they’ll hold off tinkering with rates at least until the second quarter of 2024.

Even the latest Russian attacks against energy infrastructure, which have destroyed about 30% of Ukrainian power stations, didn’t force the central bank to change its rate guidance, Governor Andriy Pyshnyi told reporters in an online briefing.

“As of now, we see quite effective counteraction and quite a speedy removal of those damages caused by energy terror,” he said at his first briefing as governor on Thursday. “It allows us to think that our base scenario remains a base one and that the situation won’t require additional emergency measures.”

Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, is seeking as much as $20 billion in new funds from the IMF to shore up its economy. The Washington-based lender has said it needs more predictability from Ukrainian authorities on its economic outlook and is considering a non-cash provisional program.

“Support from our official partners remains a critically important source for replenishing the budget,” Pyshnyi said. “It will also enable the National Bank of Ukraine to maintain its international reserves at a sufficient level, keep expectations under control, and safeguard financial stability.”

He’s in Vienna this week taking part in the negotiations with the IMF, which are supposed to wrap up Thursday.

“Technical discussions are on,” he said. “An honest dialog is happening -- verification of numbers, a review of forecasts -- and I do hope that narrowing of positions is happening.”

Ukraine Taps Replacement for Central Bank Chief Accused of Graft

The central bank’s forecast, presented at the rate-setting meeting, assumes that security risks will start to decline “significantly” from the middle of next year.

Still, given the length of the war and high intensity of attacks, that also increases “the risk that a large part of Ukrainians who had gone abroad will not return, and that some more Ukrainians may decide to leave the country,” the governor said.

Russia’s attack has driven millions of Ukrainians from their homes, with many seeking refuge elsewhere in the country or abroad.

(Updates with quotes from the governor from third paragraph)

