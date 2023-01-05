(Bloomberg) -- France said it would provide Ukraine with “light combat tanks” and President Joe Biden confirmed the US may send Bradley Fighting Vehicles, moves that would meet Kyiv’s long-sought request for more armored weapons.

The discussions about rearming Ukraine’s forces with the first armored combat vehicles from Western allies came as the nation’s military intelligence chief predicted a March offensive in which Kyiv’s forces aim to take back territory occupied by Russian troops.

Moscow said 89 soldiers died in a Ukrainian rocket attack on New Year’s Day, raising the estimate for the number killed from 63 in what is the deadliest acknowledged Russian death toll of the war.

Key Developments

Biden Says He May Send Ukraine US Bradley Vehicles for War

Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

Russia Ups Death Toll in Ukraine Strike, Blames Cell-Phone Use

On the Ground

Russian forces continued their assault on the eastern city of Bakhmut, shelling more than 60 settlements in the area, according to Ukraine’s general staff. Another 45 settlements came under attack in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in the south. Ukraine’s Air Force said it shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet, Ka-52 combat helicopter and an Orlan drone Wednesday.

Biden Confirms He’s Weighing Bradley Vehicles for Ukraine (10:03 p.m.)

Biden said he’s considering sending Ukraine the Bradley Fighting Vehicles to aid the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Biden answered “yes” after he was asked by reporters traveling with him whether Bradleys were under consideration as the US prepares its next package of military aid to Kyiv. He didn’t elaborate.

While delivering Bradleys would represent a significant expansion of the type of weapons the US is providing to Ukraine, Kyiv has repeatedly asked its allies in NATO to send more heavily armored weapons including the US Abrams and German-made Leopard main battle tanks.

France To Deliver Combat Vehicles To Ukraine, Elysee Official Says (6:20 p.m.)

Macron told Zelenskiy that France will provide Ukraine with French-made AMX-10RC armored vehicles used by the French Army, according to an Elysee official. The official declined to specify the number of vehicles or the timing of the deliveries.

Although the official described the weapons as tanks, they run on wheels, not tracks, and are heavily armed but lighter than tanks. Macron confirmed what he called the offer of “light combat tanks” in a tweet.

