(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s European allies are considering how to respond to disruption of the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline as Russia threatened to cut off the last gas supplies to them via Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the NATO military alliance, said after meeting Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov that they discussed “the protection of critical infrastructure.”

European Union members acted to secure energy facilities. Latvia has strengthened its security measures for energy infrastructure in response to the “possible sabotage against the Nord Stream” pipeline, Interior Minister Kristaps Eklons said on twitter.

Western accusations that Russia sabotaged the Nord Stream pipeline system are “rather expected” and also “stupid” and “absurd,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, denounced as “another violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” the holding by Russia of hastily-organized “referendums” in territories occupied by its forces. Moscow declared landslide victories in the ballots, Borrell referred in a tweet to “their falsified outcome.”

On the Ground

Russia pounded Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv Tuesday evening, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties according to preliminary information. Air-defense forces shot down Russian missiles in the Mykolaiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Ukrainian military’s southern command said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near eight settlements, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its morning update. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report that Ukrainian forces consolidated positions on the eastern bank of the Oskil river and advanced further on the outskirts of Lyman in the Donetsk region, while continuing to target Russian supply lines as part of a southern counter-offensive.

Lithuania to Mull Further Security Measures For Infrastructure (12:40 a.m.)

Lithuania, which stepped up security for its strategic energy infrastructure in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, said the government will discuss whether additional measures are needed following the Nord Stream disruption. Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said consultations will be held with the defense ministry and army officials.

Kremlin Rejects Claims Russia Sabotaged Nord Stream (11:50 a.m.)

Spokesman Peskov said it’s necessary to wait for an investigation to show whether “it was an explosion or a rupture.” He said Putin plans to meet with leaders of the occupied regions of Ukraine following the annexation votes, but declined to say when this would happen.

Zelenskiy Wants Preventive Measures Against Annexation, Nuclear Blackmail (11:10 a.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to Harvard University students via videolink, called for “preventive actions” - primarily sanctions - against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, attempts to annex territories and nuclear blackmail.

“Russian propagandists say that they expect strikes and annexations not only in Ukraine, but also in other countries – from Kazakhstan to the Baltic states, from Georgia to Moldova and Poland,” Zelenskiy said. “The Russian President is again saying that he wants to break the grain initiative, which provides food security for tens of millions of people,” Zelenskiy said, adding that Russia is doing all this because it sees a lack of preventive measures.

Finland Considers Building Fence on Russian Border (10:40 a.m.)

Finland’s Border Guard called for a fence to be built to secure the riskiest spots along the 1,300-kilometer border with Russia.

Finland should build as much as 260 kilometers of fence to help prevent potential uncontrolled mass-scale entry from the east, the Border Guard said in a press release. A physical barrier is “necessary” to slow and control any crowds, it said. The fence could cost “hundreds of millions of euros” with a final decision on funding resting with the government.

Ukraine’s GDP Growth Forecast Cut to 8% by EBRD (10:35 a.m.)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its GDP growth forecast for next year to 8% from 25%, the body said in a statement which cited “how heavily uncertainty over the shape of the future is weighing on Ukraine’s economic prospects.”

About 30% of the country’s active population has left the nation or is displaced internally. Economic activity has been disrupted even in regions where there is no combat, due to supply bottlenecks, logistical challenges and financial difficulties.

NATO Chief, Danish Defense Minister Discuss ‘Tense’ Security Situation (09:45 a.m.)

The situation in the Baltic Sea between Russia and NATO is “tense” and the gas leaks, which were “a deliberate act,” are the latest example of this, the Danish defense ministry said in a statement after talks in Brussels between minister Bodskov and the alliance’s Stoltenberg.

“There is reason to be concerned about the security situation in the Baltic Sea region,” Bodskov said. “Despite the war in Ukraine, Russia still has a significant military presence in the Baltic Sea region and we expect them to continue their saber-rattling.” Two of the gas leaks happened in the Danish exclusive economic zone. The statement did not say who was responsible.

Latvia Declares State of Emergency at Border As Russia Mobilizes (9:35 a.m.)

Latvia’s government declared a state of emergency near its border with Russia and closed one border crossing after Russia began a mobilization of 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine. The state of emergency will last until December 27 and will include heightened attention to border crossings and the region, the government said.

The growing exodus of Russians fleeing Putin’s mobilization order is creating turmoil at the borders with neighboring states and stirring fears about potential instability.

EU Weighs Ban on Shipping Russian Oil (9:15 a.m.)

The EU is considering adding shipping restrictions to its oil sanctions as the bloc continues to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, according to people familiar with the matter. A shipping ban would prohibit EU ships from transporting Russian oil sold above an agreed threshold. Greece is by far the world’s largest oil-tanker owning nation.

The EU’s current oil sanctions, which were agreed in June, include an embargo on Russian seaborne oil, a ban on providing services -- such as insurance, brokering and financing -- needed to transport oil around the world and exemptions for pipeline deliveries. That package is due to come into force in December for seaborne crude and in early 2023 for refined petroleum products.

Italy’s Meloni Pledges ‘Loyal Support’ to Zelenskiy (8:50 a.m.)

Giorgia Meloni, leader of a right-wing coalition and poised to become Italy’s next prime minister after Sunday’s general elections win, vowed her backing “for the cause of freedom” of the Ukrainian people. Her alliance has vowed to stick to Italy’s policy on sanctions against Russia, although her partners have taken more Russia-friendly stances in the past.

EU Readies Steps to Secure Energy Facilities (8:30 a.m.)

The Nord Stream leaks appear to be a “deliberate act” and the EU will take more steps to secure its energy facilities, the bloc’s Borrell said in a statement. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response,” he said.

