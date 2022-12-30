(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that includes $47 billion in additional aid for Ukraine. The US is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Vladimir Putin must be shown that he won’t achieve his goal of taking control of Ukraine and continuing to supply the government in Kyiv with weapons is the “fastest way to peace,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Germany’s DPA news agency.

After one of most intense missile barrages of the war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he expects Russia to launch further attacks before New Year’s eve. His army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said 54 of 69 cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down with air-defense systems.

Key Developments

On the Ground

The cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro, and their surrounding regions faced a fourth wave of Shahed and Marlin drones in a day, according to local authorities and Ukraine’s military command in the east. Almost all of the drones were shot down, with only a district administrative building sustaining damage in the capital, local officials said. The toughest fighting is taking place near Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region, Zelenskiy said in his overnight address. Russian troops are pushing to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, while Ukraine has advanced about 2.5 kilometers in the directions of the occupied town of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian General Staff representative Oleksiy Hromov said late Thursday.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Needs More Arms: NATO Chief (7 a.m.)

Once Putin realizes he can’t subdue Ukraine, there could be a “negotiated peaceful solution ensuring that Ukraine prevails as an independent democratic state,” Stoltenberg said in the DPA interview.

Recent Ukrainian attacks on military targets in Russia are legitimate as “every country has the right to defend itself,” the North Atlantic Treaty Organization head said.

Biden Signs Bill With $47 Billion Aid for Ukraine (1:15 a.m.)

Biden signed the measure after Republicans who will have control of the House in January vowed to subject the administration’s support for Ukraine to greater oversight.

The fresh assistance to the government in Kyiv adds to the $65 billion the US has already appropriated this year in response to Russia’s invasion and follows an address in person to Congress earlier this month by Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy Warns of Further Russian Missile Attacks (12 a.m.)

Russia may launch new attacks at civilian infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukrainians into darkness over the New Year, Zelenskiy said in his overnight address, after missile and drone strikes Thursday caused power outages in regions all across the country.

“They plan to make us suffer, but we’ll stand up,” he said. “This is nothing compared to what could have happened, if it was not for our heroic anti-aircraft troops and air defense,” he said, thanking the teams working to restore power supplies.

15,000 People Missing, Zelenskiy Adviser Says (12 a.m.)

Aliona Verbytska, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said Russia had confirmed that it was holding more than 3,000 prisoners of war. She said 15,000 people were missing, many of them civilians.

Verbytska, in her capacity as ombudsperson for the rights of Ukrainian soldiers, underscored the discrepancy between the number of confirmed POWs and the number still missing.

“We do not know what happened to them. Whether they are also Russian prisoners of war, have been taken from Russian-occupied territories or possibly killed,” Verbytska said. She assailed what she called the “very poor” cooperation of Russian agencies, with regards to dealing with prisoners of war.

US Considers Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles (7:54 p.m.)

The US government is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of further military aid, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

A final decision hasn’t yet been made, one of the people said. When the vehicles would be operational is also unclear, said the people.

“Bradleys would provide a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank,” said Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst who’s now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Putin, Xi to Hold Talks on Friday (12:15 p.m.)

Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss “the most pressing regional problems” during a video call planned for Friday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The two leaders are holding their end-of-year talks after Xi told former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev last week that China would like to see negotiations on Ukraine, adding that his administration was “actively promoting peace.” China has avoided criticizing Russia over the invasion, blaming the expansion of NATO. While Beijing signed off on a communique at last month’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia that said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine,” China continues to refrain from calling it a war.

