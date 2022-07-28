(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to speak with his Russian counterpart about a “substantial” deal to free Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, and a person familiar with the offer said it would swap them for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Blinken’s engagement with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov coincides with continuing sharp exchanges over Moscow’s war on Ukraine. Blinken last spoke with Lavrov on Feb. 15 and then canceled a planned meeting two days before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are expected to remain stable on Thursday, while flows via the key Nord Stream pipeline remain at 20% of its capacity. Gazprom PJSC has signaled more problems are possible with gas turbines, amid its spat with Siemens Energy AG over equipment maintenance.

Russia launched a missile strike on the Kyiv region early Thursday, Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. Local authorities also reported rocket attacks in the northern Chernihiv region and in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast overnight, and explosions were heard again in the southern port of Mykolaiv. Ukraine’s general staff reported several repelled Russian attacks around Slovyansk and near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, adding that Russian forces made some progress southeast of Bakhmut.

OMV Doesn’t Expect Russian Gas Halt (7:30 a.m.)

Austrian state-owned energy company OMV AG said it doesn’t expect exports of natural gas from Russia to stop entirely.

“However, the uncertainty regarding future curtailments remains and could result in further losses in case the hedged volume deviates from the actual deliveries,” the company said in a report on its second-quarter earnings.

H&M Looking for Buyer for Russian Business: Report (7:25 a.m.)

Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB is looking for a buyer for its business in Russia, including a portfolio of about 170 store leasing rights in 65 Russian cities, a distribution center, and 30 weeks worth of inventory valued at about $210 million, Kommersant newspaper reported.

H&M announced this month that it would start winding down its operations in Russia, having halted all sales in the country in March after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. H&M’s Russian business accounted for about 4% of sales during the most-recent financial year.

US to Contribute $500 Million to EBRD (7 p.m.)

The US will contribute $500 million to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support businesses and public services affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The funds, which will support immediate crisis response mainly in Ukraine, are part of the $40 billion package of support for Ukraine that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in May.

