(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro climbed to 36 as Russian attacks spread to other cities.

“There will be no impunity for these crimes,” the European Union’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, said on Twitter, adding that the bloc will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” Ukraine’s air command said the missile strike was from a Russian long-range anti-ship missile.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned following days of speculation over her future, a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government as it weighs crucial decisions over arming Ukraine, including the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Two children were among those killed in the Dnipro strike, while 75 people were injured, the president’s office said. Some 34 remain unaccounted for. Russian missiles also struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and its suburb overnight, hitting civilian, residential and industrial infrastructure, regional authorities said on Telegram. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near 16 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, including the town of Bakhmut, while nearby Soledar remained under Russian fire, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Moscow said last week that its troop had seized Soledar.

(All times CET)

Lambrecht Departure Creates Condundrum for Scholz (10:15 a.m.)

The departure of Lambrecht, 57, forces Scholz to reshuffle his cabinet at a critical moment for German security. Pressure has mounted on his government to support Kyiv with more heavy combat weapons after allies Poland and Finland said they wanted to supply German-made Leopard tanks.

Lambrecht was criticized for a New Year’s Eve video in which she said the war in Ukraine allowed her to meet “many interesting and excellent people.” A former deputy during Scholz’s time as finance minister, her qualifications for the job were widely questioned. In her first media interview as defense minister in December 2021, she said she struggled with the sequence of military ranks.

Poland Wants Prompt German Approval for Tank Transfer (9:22 a.m.)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled that he expects Germany to offer approval soon to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Warsaw intends to deliver a “company” of German-made Leopard 2 tanks as part of a coordinated effort among allies.

Any decision would require approval from Berlin. “We need to have consent” from Germany, Morawiecki told a news conference in Warsaw before departing for talks in Berlin.

Ship Traffic in Istanbul Strait Suspended as Vessel Runs Aground (9:11 a.m.)

Turkey shut its vital Bosphorus Strait to shipping early Monday after a vessel wedged itself on the banks of the waterway that connects the Black Sea to global markets.

Tugboats have been dispatched to shift the stranded bulk carrier, named MKK-1, an official at Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said. A picture of the vessel appeared to show it at a slight angle on the side of the strait.

IAEA Expands Its Presence in Ukraine to Bolster Nuclear Safety (8:34 a.m.)

The United Nation’s nuclear watchdog is expanding its presence in Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the war, according to International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

The organization is deploying in all of the country’s nuclear power plants to provide assistance in nuclear safety and security, he said on Twitter on Monday without elaborating on details.

Germany Starts Transfer of Patriot System to Poland (6:33 a.m.)

The German military has begun the transfer of a Patriot anti-air system to Poland, as agreed between the two countries, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported, citing security sources. The weapons should arrive in coming days.

