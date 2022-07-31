(Bloomberg) --

A small explosive device attached to a home-made drone injured five people in the Russian-annexed Crimean city of Sevastopol, the Russian news agency Tass reported. Ukraine called the incident was a Russian provocation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on civilians in the Donetsk region to evacuate to protect themselves from Russian attacks in what’s become a lengthy ground battle.

Ukraine demanded that the Red Cross and the United Nations gain access to its soldiers being held by Russian forces, days after 50 were killed in an attack on a prison holding Ukrainian POWs. Kyiv has called Thursday’s incident a Russian war crime; Moscow says Ukraine’s military struck the facility with US-provided weapons.

On the Ground

With the invasion now well into its sixth month, Russia continues to launch air and missile strikes against military and civilian targets. Shelling continued overnight in the Donestsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions. Heavy shelling in Mykolaiv in Ukraine’s south killed at least one person, governor Vitaliy Kim said. In the Donbas ground campaign, Russian forces are likely prioritizing offensive operations toward Bakhmut and around Donetsk City, at the expense of efforts to take Siversk and Slovyansk, the Institute for the Study of War said. Ukrainian forces disrupted a Russian ground assault in Kherson Oblast with preemptive artillery strikes.

Crimean Official Says Five Wounded in Drone Attack (8:45 a.m.)

Five people were wounded in a drone attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea. Tass, citing the fleet’s press service, said it a low-powered explosive device was carried by a “makeshift” drone.

The city’s mayor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, blamed the incident on Ukrainian forces. In response, Serhiy Bratchuk, administration spokesman for the Odesa region, called the attack a Russian provocation.

Sunday is the Navy Day in Russia, a national holiday. President Vladimir Putin is attending a large parade in St. Petersburg.

Zelenskiy Calls for Donbas Evacuation (9:30 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on residents of Ukraine’s Donbas region to evacuate, saying in his nightly video address on Saturday that many are refusing. “Leave, we will help,” Zelensky said. “At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia.”

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the government is enforcing evacuations amid intensified shelling and fears that it’ll be hard to survive the winter.

“The enemy is destroying everything that would help to heat people in winter again and again,” she said in a television interview. At least 200,000 to 220,000 civilians live in areas of the Donetsk region under Kyiv’s control, she said.

Access to Olenivka Not Granted, Ukraine’s Red Cross Says (5:30 p.m.)

Access to the Olenivka penal facility in occupied Donetsk hasn’t been granted, the Ukrainian branch of the Red Cross said, adding that it stands ready to “support the return and transfer of mortal remains” of some 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed there in an attack on Thursday night.

“Granting ICRC access to POWs is an obligation of parties to conflict under the Geneva Conventions,” ICRC Ukraine said in a Twitter thread.

Ukraine Demands Details of POWs Killed in Attack (3:51 p.m.)

Ukraine’s Coordination Centre on Handling Prisoner of War Issues demanded that Moscow provide a list of POWs killed and wounded in Thursday night’s explosion in Olenivka, Donetsk. The center also seeks to retrieve the bodies of those killed, and has urged the Red Cross and the United Nations to immediately start an investigation.

Russia hasn’t responded to the request. Moscow has said the deadly attack on the correctional facility was conducted by Kyiv with US-supplied weapons. Russia’s defense ministry earlier published a list of what it said were POWs from Ukraine’s Azov battalion killed in Olenivka.

France’s foreign ministry joined the US and the EU in condemning the attack, which killed an estimated 50 POWs, as well as recent reports of the torture of Ukrainian prisoners. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it has requested access to the prison.

Gazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Latvia (10:24 a.m.)

The Russian gas producer Gazprom PJSC halted supplies to Latvia, saying the Baltic nation had “violated the conditions” of its purchases. Flows were cut off on Saturday, Gazprom said in a statement on Telegram, without providing details.

Deutsche Bank Chief Sees Germany Prepared for Gas Crisis (9:59 a.m.)

Germany’s economy is more than capable of withstanding the impact of Russia cutting gas supplies, said the CEO of the country’s leading bank.

While a complete halt in Russian gas deliveries would trigger a recession, Europe’s biggest economy can cope with the fallout “no matter how bad it gets,” Deutsche Bank AG’s Christian Sewing, said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Ukraine Says Ten Ships Ready to Sail (8:19 a.m.)

Seventeen cargo ships are loaded with grain at the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, with as many as ten ready to depart under the deal for safe transit between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry.

“Vessels that had been loaded with grain already in winter are ready to depart” as soon as the UN and Turkey agree on a “green corridor” toward Bosporus, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday declared Ukraine “fully ready” to start shipping during a visit to the Chornomorsk Sea Trade Port. The Turkish-flagged vessel Polarnet was shown loading grain.

