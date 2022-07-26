(Bloomberg) -- European Union energy ministers gathering in Brussels are expected to agree on emergency legislation that could mandate a reduction in gas consumption by 15% through the winter if Russia halts deliveries.

Urgency to act increased after Gazprom PJSC announced it will further cut supply through a key pipeline to Germany to around 20% of normal capacity from Wednesday. The Russian gas giant said one more turbine is due for maintenance and will be taken out of service, an explanation dismissed by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck as a “farcical story” that “simply isn’t true.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meanwhile urged all parties involved to support a deal struck last week to export grain from Ukraine to help ease a global food crisis.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

EU Sees Political Deal on Forced Cuts in Russian Gas Fight

European Gas Prices Extend Gains as Russian Supply Cut Looms

Russia to Cut Nord Stream Gas Flow in Ominous Sign for Winter

Long-Range Guns Given to Ukraine Open Door to New Phase of War

On the Ground

With the war now into a sixth month, Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv overnight and conducted an airstrike in the Odesa region, local authorities said on Telegram. In the Donetsk region, Russian troops are attempting to bolster their positions ahead of a possible assault on the cities of Siversk and Soledar, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement. Russian missiles hit port infrastructure in Mykolaiv, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Simson Expects EU Agreement on Gas (9 a.m.)

Despite “different starting positions” among member states, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson expects an agreement to preemptively reduce gas use to be better prepared for a possible supply cut during the winter.

While Gazprom’s announcement “has underlined once again that we have to be ready for possible supply cuts from Russia at any moment,” it does not change the Commission’s outlook, Simson told reporters before the meeting in Brussels. “We know that there is no technical reason to do so, this is a politically motivated step. And we have to be ready for that,” he added.

Habeck Warns of ‘Serious’ Gas Situation (8:30 a.m.)

Habeck said that if Europe’s biggest economy can cut gas consumption by between 15% and 20% it has a good chance of avoiding a crisis situation for the country’s industrial companies.

“We’re in a serious situation and it’s about time everyone understood this,” Habeck said late Monday in an interview with public broadcaster ARD. “We need to bring down gas consumption, that’s what we’re working on.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.