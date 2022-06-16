(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Germany, France and Italy arrived in Ukraine Thursday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in by far the highest-profile visit to the country since Russia invaded at the end of February.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled together by overnight train in a show of solidarity for the government in Kyiv. The trip comes ahead of an expected recommendation Friday from the European Commission that Ukraine be granted candidate status to join the European Union.

The US earlier pledged an additional $1 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, including artillery and advanced rocket systems, as Russia continues its advance in the eastern region of Luhansk. NATO defense ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss support for Ukraine’s defense and bolstering the military alliance’s eastern flank.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Germany Lagging on Weapons Deliveries: Institute (7:30 a.m.)

The volume of weapons promised to Ukraine has increased significantly in recent weeks though Germany in particular is lagging behind on actual deliveries, according to the latest data collected by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Poland and the UK have pledged and delivered considerably more than Germany, while Canada and Norway have made slightly smaller pledges but also sent much more, the institute said, citing data through June 7. In absolute terms, the US has already provided weapons worth around 10 times more than Germany, it added. “This helps to explain the Ukrainian government’s urgent appeals to the German government,” according to Christoph Trebesch, a Kiel Institute research director and head of the team compiling the Ukraine Support Tracker.

US Sails Seized Russian Megayacht Toward Hawaii (6:00 a.m.)

US authorities are sailing the $325 million yacht they seized last week that’s linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov toward Hawaii -- a big win for the Biden administration as it looks to confiscate Russian assets and punish oligarchs for their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 348-foot Amadea, now sailing under an American flag and manned by a new crew, is headed for the Hawaiian Islands, according to vessel data compiled by Bloomberg and space-based analytics firm Spire Global Inc.

Follow the Amadea’s journey here.

Asian LNG Prices Surge to Two-Month High (5:35 a.m.)

Natural gas supply disruptions around the globe pushed Asian prices to the highest level in two months, threatening to further strain economies and accelerate inflation.

Asian spot LNG prices Thursday were seen rising above $30 per million British thermal units for the first time since April, according to traders. That’s the highest level for this time of year, and a roughly 50% jump in the last month.

Gazprom Plans to Cut Gas Supplies to OMV: Vedomosti (2:19 a.m.)

Russia’s Gazprom notified OMV that it plans to reduce natural gas supplies, Vedomosti reported, citing an unidentified representative of the Austrian company. The OMV representative didn’t disclose the volume of the planned supply cut, the Russian business newspaper reported.

