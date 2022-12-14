Ukraine Latest: Explosions Heard in Kyiv for First Time in Weeks

(Bloomberg) -- Several buildings in Kyiv suffered some damage in two waves of drone attacks on Wednesday morning, but no casualties were reported, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said.

As Ukraine fends off more attacks, the US is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries, pending final approval from President Joe Biden, two US officials said.

Latvian President Egils Levits, a former judge at the European Court of Justice, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is the gravest violation of international law since 1945,” as he called for a special tribunal to be established.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 14 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to the statement, Russian forces conducted one air strike, 11 missile attacks and more than 60 launches from multiple-launch rocket systems over that period.

(All times CET)

Latvia Calls for Tribunal to Deal With Russia’s War (9:15 a.m.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine needs to be judged by a special tribunal, even in absentia, to safeguard the global system and seize assets needed for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Latvian President Levits said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been pushing for an international tribunal to be established to bring Russian political and military leaders to justice. Such a body would resolve legal loopholes as other courts don’t have jurisdiction.

Kyiv Officials Say 13 Drones Shot Down (8:29 a.m.)

Air-defense forces shot down 13 drones in two waves of attacks, Kyiv’s military administration said, without specifying how many UAVs were launched. One administrative and four residential buildings suffered insignificant damage, it said on Telegram.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, had earlier said on Telegram that two administrative buildings had been affected in the first strike on the capital in weeks.

UK to Train Ukrainian Judges for War Crimes Trials, Sky Says (7:45 a.m.)

Attorney General Victoria Prentis told Sky News that 90 Ukrainian judges would receive intensive training to help them run courts to try war crimes. The first group attended sessions at a secret location last week, Sky reported.

Explosions Heard in Kyiv Early Wednesday (6:22 a.m.)

Explosions rocked downtown Kyiv on Wednesday morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that emergency services were heading to the site. Air raid sirens were activated in the city and the broader Kyiv region, as well as in the neighboring Zhytomyr area.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, reported on Telegram earlier that blasts in the capital were heard as air defense systems targeted drones sent by Russian troops.

Austin, Sullivan Speak With Ukrainian Military Chiefs (4:15 a.m)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts, according to a readout from the Pentagon late Tuesday. They “discussed Ukraine’s priorities for security assistance,” according to the US statement, which offered few other details.

