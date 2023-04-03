Ukraine Latest: German Minister’s Visit to Show Will to Rebuild

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv with a small delegation of business representatives to demonstrate his nation’s commitment to help rebuild Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov about Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter arrested by Russia last week and charged with spying.

In a call that Russia said was initiated by the US, Blinken demanded the release of Gershkovich and a second American.

Key Developments

Macron Heads to China Seeking Major Ukraine Shift: What to Watch

Europe’s Inflation Crisis Pulls Governments Into a Food Fight

Blinken Demands Russia Free US Journalist in Lavrov Call

Finland’s Prime Minister Marin Unseated by Pro-Business Party

Bulgarian Election Produces No Clear Victor to End Deadlock

(All times CET)

Bulgarian Election Produces No Clear Victor to End Deadlock (7:51 a.m.)

Bulgaria’s fifth general election in two years produced no clear winner, according to incomplete official results, likely extending a deadlock that has paralyzed politics and put at risk European Union unity over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

German Economy Minister Habeck Visits Kyiv, DPA Reports (7:50 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv with a small delegation of business representatives, his first visit since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

The trip is a sign of Germany’s commitment to help rebuild Ukraine, Habeck was cited as saying.

Russia Confiscates Passports of Officials to Stop Defections, FT Says (7:48 a.m.)

Russia’s security services are confiscating the passports of senior officials, former officials, and state company executives to prevent overseas travel, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Russia had tightened the restrictions on foreign travel for some who work in “sensitive” areas, according to the report.

St. Petersburg Blast Kills Pro-War Blogger (7:45 a.m.)

A pro-Kremlin military blogger was killed by a bomb hidden inside a figurine at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia’s Interior Ministry said. Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, supported the war in Ukraine.

An explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg injured 32 people, Tass reported. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal probe into Sunday’s blast, which officials blamed on an improvised bomb hidden inside a statuette that was presented to Tatarsky.

Tatarsky became widely known after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by espousing goals including the complete destruction of the Ukrainian state.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.