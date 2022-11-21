(Bloomberg) -- Germany is offering Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a newspaper interview, citing a strike that killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border last week.

“We have offered Poland our help with the defense of its airspace with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air-defense systems,” Rheinische Post quoted Lambrecht as saying. Germany also intends to extend a deployment of Patriot batteries in Slovakia through 2023 “and maybe even longer,” she said.

Powerful blasts shook the area of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the weekend, including more than a dozen on Sunday morning, the UN’s atomic agency said. Some buildings and systems have been damaged, but none critically so far.

On the Ground

Ukraine’s army is advancing “little by little,” engaging with Russian troops in the eastern Luhansk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday night. While the fiercest battles remain in the Donetsk region, fighting there has ebbed because of a deterioration in the weather.

Poland Wants German Patriot Missile System at Ukraine Border (10:47 p.m.)

Poland wants Germany to deploy Patriot missile defense systems near its border with Ukraine, according to Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Germany has offered to help Poland to defend its airspace with its Eurofighters and Patriot air-defense system, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a newspaper interview, citing a strike that killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border last week. Blaszczak said in a tweet that Poland was “satisfied” with the proposal and will discuss the stationing during a phone call with the German side on Monday.

Rocket Strike in Poland Won’t Affect Relations, Survey Says (9:37 a.m.)

An errant Ukrainian air defense missile that landed in Poland last week won’t impact Polish-Ukrainian relations, according to a new survey.

About 70% of Poles questioned by United Surveys said that the rocket that fell on the Polish village of Przewodow will not impact the country’s relations with neighboring Ukraine, and a further 2% said they could even improve, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported Monday.

According to 20% of those surveyed, the relationship between the two countries, which strengthened since the Russian invasion, could deteriorate or significantly deteriorate after the Nov. 15 explosion that killed two people. Poland has said that the blast was most likely an unfortunate accident and added that the missile was probably part of Ukraine’s air defense. United Surveys polled 1,000 Poles from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20.

Ukraine Nuclear Site Damaged by Powerful Explosions (9:37 a.m.)

Powerful explosions shook the area around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the weekend, causing damage at the site, the United Nations atomic agency said.

Damage was seen at several buildings and equipment, though none so far has been critical to nuclear safety and security, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on its website, citing plant management.

