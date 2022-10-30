(Bloomberg) --

Russia said one of the drones launched on Saturday may have come from a grain ship that was part of the Black Sea initiative, without offering evidence. It also said underwater drones had been launched from Ukraine’s Odesa region, some 300 kilometers from Sevastapol in occupied Crimea.

Kyiv’s allies were quick to condemn Russia’s decision to exit a UN-brokered deal allowing the the export of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was among those urging Russia to reconsider, even as a Russian lawmaker said Moscow stood ready to “completely replace Ukrainian grain” on the world market.

A Turkish official said talks are under way with Moscow and that there are grounds for optimism. Vessels that have already arrived in the Istanbul area loaded with grain are still being inspected, the official said. Russia suspended the deal after drone strikes against its naval vessels in annexed Crimea.

Russia continues its offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka area, Ukraine’s General Staff said. On Saturday, Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in several settlements in the Donetsk region. Russia continues to target critical infrastructure and civilian homes, and in the past day launched 5 missile and 23 air strikes as well as more than 100 rockets. Kremlin troops shelled the northern Sumy region that borders Russia, and in the southern Mykolaiv region attacked the port area of Ochakiv. Some infrastructure was damaged as well as an apartment building and civilian garages, officials said. Belarus continues to support Russian troops under the recently formed joint initiative, and individual units continue to move into its territory, Ukraine said.

UN’s Guterres Delays Trip to Focus on Grain Issue (3:16 p.m.)

Antonio Guterres will delay his departure for the Arab League summit in Algiers to focus on Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative.

The UN Secretary General said he “continues to engage in intensive contacts” in a bid to reverse Moscow’s decision. In a statement he also mentioned “removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he’d spoken to Guterres about the grain deal to “coordinate actions,” adding that “the EU will play its part to counter the global food crisis.”

Russia Says Drone Could Have Been Launched From Grain Ship (2:10 p.m.)

Marine drones that hit Russian vessels off Sevastapol in annexed Crimea on Saturday were launched from Ukraine’s coast near Odesa, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on its Telegram account. The drones contained Canadian navigation modules, Russia added.

One of the drones could have been launched from a civilian vessel that was part of the Black Sea grain shipping initiative, the ministry said, without offering evidence.

Russia pulled out of the grain deal on Saturday following attacks on its Black Sea fleet, located well to the east of the grain shipment corridor between Ukraiine’s Odesa and the Turkey’s Istanbul region. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the strikes.

Turkey Says Talking With Russia on Grain Deal (1:09 p.m.)

Talks are under way with Russia Sunday and will continue into Monday on the status of the Black Sea grain initiative, a Turkish official said.

The official said there are grounds for optimism despite Russia’s move on Saturday to pull out of the safe-transit deal “indefinitely.”

Outbound vessels that have already reached Istanbul are being inspected, but no new grain ships will sail from Ukraine for now, the Turkish official said.

Ukraine Says World Food Program Wheat Vessel Blocked in Port (11:39 a.m.)

The Ikaria Angel is loaded with 40,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia and was set to sail from a Ukrainian port Sunday but has been held there after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain initiative, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a tweet.

The cargo was purchased under the UN’s World Food Program, which supplies food to the neediest nations.

UN Says ‘Discussing Next Steps’ on Grain Initiative (10 a.m.)

The UN’s Joint Coordination Center for the Black Sea grain initiative said it’s “discussing next steps” after Russia’s move on Saturday to exit the agreement.

In a statement late on Saturday, the center confirmed that there is now no protocol on place for the movement of inbound or outbound vessels on Sunday.

On Saturday, nine vessels transited the maritime corridor established by the JCC, five outbound and four inbound.

Ukraine Slams Russia’s ‘False Pretext’ on Grain Deal (9:05 a.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Moscow planned “well in advance” to pull out of the grain export initiative, and used Saturday’s drone attacks off annexed Crimea as a “false pretext.”

The explosions near Sevastapol were 220 kilometers (136 miles) away from the grain-shipping corridor on the western edge of the Black Sea, Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. “Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago.”

Russia on Saturday said some of the vessels targeted by drones had been involved in the safe-transit efforts. Ukraine hasn’t taken responsibility for the drone attack.

Russian Lawmaker Says Moscow Ready to Replace Ukrainian Grain (8 a.m.)

Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, said overnight that Moscow “is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on the world market” after pulling out of the Black Sea initiative.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russia is attempting a public relations stunt by offering grain “most likely stolen from Ukraine” while shutting the safe-transit export corridor from Ukraine.

“Russia blocks 2 million (!) tons of grain for Algeria, Yemen, Vietnam, Bangladesh & others RIGHT NOW,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Biden Calls Russian Grain Blockade ‘Outrageous’ (10:54 p.m.)

President Joe Biden denounced Russia’s announcement that it was suspending participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine as “purely outrageous.”

“It’s going to increase starvation,” Biden said Saturday after casting his midterm election ballot early in Wilmington, Delaware. “There’s no reason for them to do that. But they’re always looking for some rationale to be able to say the reason they’re doing something outrageous is because the West made them do it. And there’s just no merit to what they’re doing.”

Russia has said it is suspending the deal because of drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea Fleet.

Russia Deliberately Worsens Food Crisis, Zelenskiy Says (9:51 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was “predictable” that Russia would suspend the deal to ease Ukrainian grain exports, saying 170 ships are already held up for Russian inspection.

“More than 2 million tons of food are in the sea,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “Algeria, Egypt, Yemen, Bangladesh, Vietnam, others could all be destabilized by this Russian decision to block exports.”

Zelenskiy urged a strong international reaction to Russia’s decision, including from the UN and G-20. “How can Russia be in the G-20, if it is deliberately working for hunger on several continents?” he said. “This is nonsense.”

EU, UK Condemn Russia Grain Block (8:59 p.m.)

The EU condemned Russia’s announcement it would suspend exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports. The export program is “a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world,” EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted that the deal with Russia to export grain is “instrumental to global food security.”

Russia Pulls Out of Grain Deal After Drone Attack (5 p.m.)

Russia’s defense ministry said it’s halting involvement in a deal allowing the safe transit of exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports following drone strikes against its naval vessels.

The foreign ministry called the suspension “indefinite,” and said its representatives at the coordination center in Istanbul had been sent relevant instructions.

More than 9 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped under the deal since August. Ukraine’s Grain Association has said exports could reach 50 million tons if shipments are allowed to proceed.

New Prisoner Exchange Taking Place, Officials Say (1:50 p.m.)

Russia and Ukraine exchanged about 50 prisoners each on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-backed head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, said on Telegram, without giving further details.

It was the second exchange in four days after Ukraine reported Wednesday that 10 of its servicemen were released. Last week, 108 women returned to Ukraine in a prisoner swap.

Presidential aide Andriy Yermak said 52 Ukrainian prisoners, including officers, medics, sergeants and soldiers, were freed. The swap included two civilians, he said. Some of the prisoners were captured from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

