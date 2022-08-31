(Bloomberg) -- International monitors left Kyiv and were on their way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as part of an effort to evaluate and stabilize the situation there over coming days.

It’s the first visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency since the facility was seized by Russian troops soon after they invaded in February, a move which prompted concern about a potential atomic disaster. Since July, shelling in the vicinity of the plant, which Russia and Ukraine blame on each other, has increased to become a near-daily occurrence.

Meanwhile, Gazprom PJSC shut down the key Nord Stream gas pipeline for three days of maintenance as planned. Fears are widespread that Moscow will find more excuses to clamp down on supplies to Europe, bringing the risk of rationing, blackouts and deep recession.

On the Ground

Russia hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv again overnight, the regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, said on Telegram. According to preliminary information, two people were injured, he said. Fierce fighting continues around Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s General Staff reported in its morning update on Facebook. In the Zaporizhzhia region in the south east, Russian units are regrouping with the aim of resuming their offensive, the report said. According to the UK’s latest intelligence update, Ukrainian forces have pushed the frontline back some distance in places, exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defenses.

German Unemployment Edges Higher on Refugees (10:10 a.m.)

German unemployment rose after more refugees from the war in Ukraine joined the workforce in Europe’s largest economy.

Joblessness rose by 28,000 in August, lifting the unemployment rate to 5.5%. Germany has registered close to a million people fleeing the fighting, though the actual number of those that have arrived and not returned remains unclear. A large majority is women, many traveling with children, according to the government.

Estonia Urges Tougher Sanctions on Russia (10 a.m.)

“We need to immediately ramp up the price of aggression to Putin’s regime,” Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with European Union counterparts in Prague. He called for trade sanctions including on energy, more limits on individuals and entities, and a full shutdown of electronic banking.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told reporters that his government remains “open to sanctions as long as we can do this together.” He added: “We have seen that this is something we managed to do very well particularly in the first half of the war.”

Taiwan Stocks Up on Weapons Helping Ukraine (10 a.m.)

Taiwan is stockpiling US-made weaponry that Ukraine has used to hold off Russia’s military, including Javelin anti-tank missiles and HIMARS long-range artillery, a sign Taipei is applying lessons from the conflict to deter China from following through on threats to take the island by force if necessary.

US and NATO officials have credited Javelins and other anti-armor systems as key to staving off a quick Russian victory in the early days of the war. Ukrainian forces have used the HIMARS artillery to hit Russian supply lines and ammunition stores behind the front with increasing effectiveness.

France Says It Can Get Through Winter (9:30 a.m.)

France said the nation’s gas storage will be full in about two weeks, enabling the country to ride out the winter even as Russia squeezes deliveries of the fuel. Europe’s energy crisis escalated when Gazprom PJSC said Tuesday it will halt supplies to French utility Engie SA because of a disagreement over payments.

“As we had expected, Russia is using gas as a weapon of war,” French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in a statement.

Baerbock Warns Against Unilateralism on Energy (9 a.m.)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for solidarity between EU countries as they come under pressure on energy issues.

Baerbock told reporters at a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Prague that “especially now with the energy question, it’s more important than ever” for countries to coordinate a response. “Some countries have made it clear that they’re not sure whether they can continue to export energy to other EU countries,” she added.

IAEA Mission En Route to Nuclear Plant (7:42 a.m.)

The IAEA mission plans to spend several days at the Zaporizhzhia plant, speak to the personnel and “see the real situation there and help stabilize the situation as far as it is possible,” Director General Mariano Grossi was quoted as saying by the Ukrinform news agency.

The agency intends to establish a permanent representative office at the plant, Europe’s biggest such facility, has become one of the most sensitive flash points of the war.

