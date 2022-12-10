(Bloomberg) -- Iran is likely to step up its backing for Russia’s military, according to the UK government, as the Kremlin seeks expand missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more than 1.5 million people in the Odesa region lost power after Russian strikes with Iranian-made drones Saturday night.

NATO’s chief civilian warned of the risk that other European countries might be dragged into a “full-fledged” war. The city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region has been destroyed, Zelenskiy said earlier.

More Than 1.5 Million Lose Power in Odesa Area (10:38 p.m.)

More than 1.5 million people were without power in the Odesa area after Russian attacks with Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Unfortunately the hits were critical, so it takes more than just a period of time to restore electricity,” he said in his nightly video address “It doesn’t take hours, but a few days. The power system is now, to put it mildly, very far from a normal state.”

Kyiv and eight regions, from Lviv in the west to Sumy in the northeast, have the most widespread blackouts, Zelenskiy said. “Energy facilities are hit almost every day,” he said.

Ukraine Urges Red Cross to Help War Prisoners (5:20 p.m.)

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Kyiv.

He urged the Red Cross to help ensure the rights of Ukraine’s prisoners of war, to ensure medical help is provided to them and to make every effort that Russians “stop using forceful methods of influence on captured Ukrainians.”

Yermak was accompanied by relatives of prisoners of war captured by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, the president’s office said in a statement.

Duolingo Sees Spike in People Learning Ukrainian (2 p.m.)

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, over 1.3 million people around the world took up learning Ukrainian in a show of solidarity, language app company Duolingo said. Interest soared in the weeks after the invasion began, peaking in late March and remaining steady for the rest of 2022.

Ukrainian was the fastest-growing language in countries far away from the conflict, including Argentina, Japan, and Vietnam, and among Ukraine’s neighbors as well.

NATO Chief Warns of Russia-NATO War Risk (12 p.m.)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there’s “no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” according to the Associated Press.

He told Norwegian broadcaster NRK in an interview that the conflict in Ukraine could “go horribly wrong” and spoke of the need to avoid dragging other European countries into a war.

“We are working on that every day to avoid that,” AP quoted Stoltenberg as saying.

Iran’s Support for Russia May Grow, UK Says (11 a.m.)

Iran has become one of Russia’s top military backers since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, according to an intelligence update by the UK defense ministry.

Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, while in return Moscow is highly likely offering Iran an unprecedented level of military and technical support, the government said Saturday, echoing US concern.

Russia also has probably expended a large proportion of its stock of its own SS-26 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, the UK said. Russia switched tactics to use massive missile attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since September.

Russian Drone Attacks Cause Widespread Power Failure in Odesa (10 a.m.)

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Odesa region with single-use Iranian-made drones, causing significant damage and leaving thousands of people without electricity, local authorities said on Facebook. Rocket attacks targeted settlements in Sumy and Zaporizhzhia as well as southern region of Kherson, killing at least two people and wounding eight.

Ukraine’s air defense said on Facebook it shot down 10 out of 15 Iranian-made loitering drones over the southern regions of Kherson, Mykoaiv and Odesa. No casualties were reported, though residential buildings were also damaged.

“The situation is quite difficult as power was cut in Odesa and almost the whole region,” Bratchuk said. Only hospitals, maternity wards and critical facilities have electricity.

Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Destroyed Bakhmut (8:15 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russian forces for destroying Bakhmut, a front-line city in eastern Ukraine targeted by Russia for months.

“The frontline situation remains very difficult in the key areas of Donbas,” he said in his nightly video address. “For a long time already there is no living place left on the land of these areas that hasn’t been damaged by shells and fire.”

Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region about halfway between the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, has been a focus of Russia’s military effort since early August, the UK Defense Ministry said last week. While capturing Bakhmut would allow Russian forces to threaten larger urban areas of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, it may have become “a symbolic, political objective for Russia,” according to the ministry.

Russia Imposes Duty on Shampoo Imports (7:20 p.m.)

Russia will impose a 35% import duty on cosmetic products from “hostile” countries, Tass reports, citing Industry Ministry. Products from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Poland, would be affected.

The government wants to tax shampoo, hair products, toothpastes, shaving creams, deodorants and detergents, which have Russian-made alternatives, it said.

