(Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked the Kyiv region with 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram. All the drones, which came from the Bryansk region of Russia, were shot down by air defense. The Odesa region was attacked overnight by missiles.

The European Commission has proposed sanctions on seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group said he’d been promised sufficient ammunition by Russia’s military to continue a campaign in Bakhmut in Ukraine’s east, walking back a threat to abandon the battle.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Ukraine Downs all 35 Russian Drones, Missiles Hit Odesa Region (8:20 a.m.)

The Odesa region was attacked overnight by eight missiles, the southern military command said on Facebook. Missiles hit a plant in the Odesa region and a recreation facility on the Black Sea coast. The missiles were launched from Tu-22M3 bombers.

EU Plans Sanctions on Seven Chinese Companies, FT Says (8:15 a.m.)

3HC Semiconductors, King-Pai Technology, Sinno Electronics and Sigma Technology were among companies on the list, the paper said ahead of discussions by European Union member states on a new package of sanctions this week. The commission is also proposing sanctions on some Iranian companies involved in the manufacture and supply of drones to Russia.

