(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s lightning offensive triggered a collapse of Russian defenses, with Kyiv continuing a rapid advance in the Kharkiv region over the weekend.

Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River, the UK ministry of defense said on Monday. Ukraine’s top commander Valery Zaluzhnyi said his forces had returned 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles) of lost territory to Ukrainian control since the beginning of September.

In a Sunday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Kremlin to withdraw “heavy and light” weaponry from around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Macron “insisted on the need to ensure the safety” of the plant, according to a readout from his office.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces are trying to undermine gains achieved by Ukraine’s counteroffensive and restore lost positions, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular update. More than 30 settlements, including Kramatorsk and Dnipro, were affected by Russian missile and air strikes in the past 24 hours, according to the statement. Ukrainian troops continued to liberate settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and inflicted significant losses on Russian forces on the Kherson axis, according to the report.

(All times CET)

Russian Forces Being Put on Defensive, UK Says (8:50 a.m.)

Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River, the UK ministry of defense said in its latest intelligence update. Ukraine’s long-range artillery strikes on bridges across the Dnipro River are likely impacting Russia’s ability to bring sufficient reserves forward.

The majority of Russia’s forces within Ukraine are now likely being forced to prioritize emergency defensive actions with morale and trust in senior leadership further waning, according to the statement.

