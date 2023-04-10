(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian troops are continuing the defense of Bakhmut despite a months-long siege by Russia, a top commander said on a visit to the front near the area.

Kyiv’s forces may run short of vital air-defense missiles as soon as May, according to leaked documents reported by the Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon and the Justice Department began an investigation last week into document leaks when some purported U.S. Department of Defense presentations were posted by Russian propagandists on Telegram, the Journal said.

Key Developments

Bakhmut Situation ‘Difficult But Under Control,’ Ukrainian Commander Says (9:15 a.m.)

Ukraine’s forces are holding on in Bakhmut as Russia presses its offensive there, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on a visit to the front near the city, to which Moscow’s forces laid siege for months.

“The defense of Bakhmut continues. The situation is difficult but under control,” he said, according to the Defense Ministry. “Our warriors exhausted the Wagner group and the enemy is forced to use special units and assault units to fight,” he said, accusing Russia of using Syria-style tactics, destroying buildings and positions with aircraft and artillery strikes.

Ukraine is Running Out of Air-Defense Missiles, Documents Claim: WSJ (8:30 a.m.)

Ukraine’s military may run out of missiles for its air defenses as early as May, potentially giving Russia a chance to attain long-sought air superiority, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing recently leaked US intelligence documents.

The newspaper quoted Col. Yuri Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, as saying that he couldn’t comment on the information in the leaked slides as that data is classified in Ukraine. But he confirmed that after more than a year of war, Ukraine faces a serious challenge finding the Soviet-designed ammunition for the backbone of its air-defense system, the S-300 and the Buk batteries.

Russia Steps Up Armored Attacks Near Donetsk, UK Says (7:47 a.m.)

Russia has likely increased armored assaults on the town of Mariynka, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) southwest of Donetsk, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

The town has been fought over since 2014 and largely destroyed by artillery but commands approaches to Donetsk and the key H15 road, the UK said.

