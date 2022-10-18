(Bloomberg) -- An energy facility that supplies Kyiv was hit by a Russian strike on Tuesday, said the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, as Moscow targeted energy infrastructure across the country in fresh attacks.

Ukraine said it shot down 38 of the 43 drones that Russia used to launch strikes on Monday, accusing Moscow of using Iranian-made devices to hit civilian targets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to troops who have intercepted attacking drones, saying “every destroyed drone is a life saved.”

The European Union agreed to a training program for some 15,000 Ukrainians, including for combat roles, and signed off on an additional €500 million ($487 million) in weapons financing. They also discussed reports about Iran’s military support for Russia’s invasion.

On the Ground

Explosions hit the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday morning, mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram. Air raid sirens went off across most of Ukraine Tuesday morning, including Kyiv. Energy facilities were hit in strikes at Dnipro and Zhytomyr, according to the deputy head of the president’s staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who cited “serious damage.” Over the past day Russian forces launched 10 missile attacks, 58 airstrikes, and up to 60 multiple rocket launcher assaults, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Two Nuclear Plant Officials Detained by Russia, Ukraine Says (8 a.m.)

Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom accused Russia of detaining two senior officials of the Zaporizhzhia plant -- Oleh Kostyukov, the head of its information technology service, and Oleh Osheka, the station’s general director assistant. “We appeal to the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and the entire world community to make every effort and take all possible measures to release the ZapNPP workers,” the company said.

Death Toll From Russian Jet Crash Reaches 13 (6 a.m.)

Some 13 people died in Monday’s crash of a Russian Su-34 fighter jet in Yeysk, a southern Russian city on the Azov Sea across from Crimea, according to the country’s ministry of emergency situations. Another 19 where injured. Rescuers have finished searching the rubble, the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry told Interfax that one of the plane’s engines caught fire when it took off for a training flight.

Zelenskiy Thanks Troops Who Shot Down Drones (11:45 p.m.)

Zelenskiy, in his Monday night address, praised his nation’s troops for shooting down drones, as “every destroyed drone is a life saved.”

The Ukrainian president went on thank everyone who involved in mitigating the consequences of the the latest Russian attacks on Kyiv and other cities, including police officers, doctors, energy workers, utility workers, government officials and business representatives.

EU To Disburse €2 Billion to Ukraine as Soon as Tuesday (9:31 p.m.)

The European Union will disburse €2 billion to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The installment is part of a package totaling €9 billion in so-called macro-financial assistance the EU first announced in May. Further installments of €2.5 billion and €500 million are expected in the second half of November and December respectively, another person said. Some €1 billion were disbursed in August.

The payments have been mostly delayed due to haggling between member countries over the terms of the package, and an agreement on how to structure the final €3 billion of the package and future support has yet to be reached. The funding is needed to keep Ukraine’s economy afloat and cover essential costs such as salaries, pensions and public spending.

