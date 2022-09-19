(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sought UK support for war-crimes investigations against Russia during a trip to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Shmyhal said he told House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle about alleged Russian crimes against civilians in Izyum and the Kharkiv region, and is counting on the UK’s “steady support” for a tribunal to bring Russia’s “political leadership” to justice, according to a Twitter post by Shmyhal.

US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. The Russian president earlier threatened to step up attacks on civilian targets as his ground invasion is repelled in northeastern Ukraine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

On the Ground

In the past day, Russia fired more than 90 shells from multiple rocket launchers into Ukraine, with more than 30 settlements sustaining damage, the country’s general staff wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian forces remain likely to regain much if not all of western Kherson Oblast in the coming weeks, according to the latest report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate positions on the east bank of the Oskil River despite Russian efforts to contain them.

(All times CET)

McDonald’s to Re-Open Three Restaurants in Kyiv (9:55 a.m.)

McDonald’s will open three restaurants this week for delivery service, and will open food halls and express-windows next month, Alesia Mudzhyri, the head of corporate communications, said on Facebook. Within two months, McDonald’s will resume work in Kyiv and in western Ukraine. Another seven restaurants are planned for re-opening in Kyiv in about a week.

The world’s biggest fast-food chain announced an exit from Russia in May with a complete sale of its portfolio following the Russian invasion.

Russia Shells Another Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine’s South (8:50 a.m.)

A Russian missile fell 300 meters from a nuclear power plant north of Mykolayiv, operator Energoatom said on Telegram. All three generators continued operating as usual. The explosion broke windows in administrative buildings at the station, according to the message. Three high-voltage power lines were shut off as well as a generator at a hydro power plant on the Pivdennyi Buh river.

