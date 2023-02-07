(Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Kremlin forces have made progress in the fight for control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, saying the offensive “is advancing successfully,” according to the Tass state news service.

Earlier, Andrij Melnyk, a deputy foreign minister in the government in Kyiv, said that the situation on the frontline is “very precarious” and Ukrainian forces need Germany to take the lead in forging a coalition to send fighter jets, warships and submarines.

Ukraine’s most urgent need is for aircraft like the Eurofighter or Tornado, Melnyk said in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, and urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to move more quickly than he did in making the decision last month to supply Leopard battle tanks. “We need the air force, we need the navy, and Germany would be in a position to help us with that,” Melnyk said. “If we wait and only take the decision later then it might be too late.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Putin’s Government Leans on Central Bank to Signal Looser Policy

Big Russia Presence in India Energy Summit Signals Stronger Ties

As Ukraine Pressures Mount, Macron Remains in Scholz’s Shadow

Russia’s Deficit Hits $25 Billion as Energy Income Slumps

US Plans 200% Tariff on Russia Aluminum as Soon as This Week

On the Ground

Russia carried out six missile strikes and 24 air attacks over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Kremlin forces also unleashed 75 barrages from multiple-launch rocket systems, hitting civilian targets in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, according to the statement. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff said.

(All times CET)

Central Bank Pressed to Signal Looser Policy (11:55 a.m.)

President Vladimir Putin’s government is pressuring the Bank of Russia to be more upbeat about the outlook for the economy and signal it’s ready to loosen monetary policy as his invasion of Ukraine heads for its second year.

Coming ahead of the central bank’s first board meeting of the year on Friday, officials want it to send a clearer hint that interest rates may come down later this year, according to people familiar with internal deliberations.

Russia Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Consequences (11:50 a.m.)

Shoigu also warned the West that its beefed up military aid for Ukraine could lead to “unpredictable” consequences.

The US and its allies are supplying Kyiv with “heavy offensive weapons” and openly calling for the capture of Russian territory, Shoigu said according to Tass. “These steps are dragging NATO countries into the conflict and could bring the escalation to an unpredictable level.” The US and European nations have agreed to supply battle tanks and longer-range missiles to Ukraine in a bid to help it decisively roll back Russian forces occupying its territory this year.

Storms Force Russian Warships Into Port (11:15 a.m.)

Heavy storms on the Black Sea have forced Russia to return some of its warships armed with cruise missiles to their bases, according to Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military.

Two Russian navy vessels that are not armed with missiles remain on duty on the Black Sea, while the Kremlin’s navy is not present on the Azov Sea because of the weather conditions, Humenyuk said.

BP Slows Retreat From Oil (11 a.m.)

BP Plc said it will cut oil and gas output more slowly this decade after the supply disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted prices and delivered record profits.

While the British company said it was doubling down on the transition to cleaner energy with an additional $8 billion of spending to 2030, it will ramp up investments in fossil fuels by the same amount.

Melnyk Sees No Sign Russia Ready for Peace Talks (9 a.m.)

Melnyk also told ZDF that Ukraine has received absolutely no indications from the Kremlin that Russia is ready to engage in genuine peace talks.

“You need two for a dance and you also need two for peace talks,” Melnyk said. “They are talking constantly about negotiations but at the same time they’re bombing cities and apartment buildings,” he added. “So we need the weapons to try to force Putin’s hand.”

He declined “for security reasons” to say whether President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will accept an invitation to attend this week’s EU summit in Brussels but said his presence there is under discussion.

Russia ‘Lacking Munitions, Troops’ (9 a.m.)

Russia has been trying to restart major offensive operations in Ukraine since early last month with the aim of capturing the parts of the Donetsk region it does not already occupy, according to the latest UK Ministry of Defense intelligence update.

Russia’s military has only managed to gain a few hundred meters of territory per week, almost certainly because it lacks munitions and troops, the ministry said, adding that Russia can still accumulate the forces it needs in the coming weeks to “substantially affect the outcome of the war.”

China Urges Quick End to War (7 a.m.)

A Chinese envoy to the United Nations called for a swift end to the conflict and an immediate halt to shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as “maximum efforts to stop the conflict from escalating to a nuclear crisis,” according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

“China once again calls on relevant parties to bear in mind the interest of the people, strive to promote peace, and try every possible way to push parties to the conflict to resume peace talks and end the war at an early date,” Dai Bing, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, told a Security Council briefing, Xinhua reported.

US Warns China Over Aid to Russia (9:36 p.m.)

The US is watching closely to make sure that China’s political and economic support for Russia doesn’t cross the line into aid for Putin’s military in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The message to China “has been very simple: We’re watching very closely,” Price said. “There would be costs and consequences if we were to see a systematic effort to help Russia bypass the sanctions.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.