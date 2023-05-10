Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Well Supplied for Counteroffensive, US Says

(Bloomberg) -- A two-day meeting on the Black Sea grain deal between United Nations officials and deputy defense ministers from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Ukraine said troops pushed back Russian forces near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, though the Russian Defense Ministry said its units were advancing in the west and northwest of the devastated town.

Russian central bank assets worth 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($8.3 billion) are held across Switzerland, the government said following the introduction of new reporting obligations as part of the latest European Union sanctions package.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says New Defense Aid from Partners Expected Soon (9:08 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv is working intensely with partners on new defense packages and decisions are expected shortly.

“More protection for skies, more capabilities for our defense on the ground,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address.

Ukraine, he said, expects actions from partners “in the near future.”

Germany Approves Puma Combat-Vehicle Order (5 p.m.)

German lawmakers approved the purchase of 50 Puma infantry fighting vehicles at a cost of €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) with the nation’s defense minister raising the prospect of another order later this year.

Boris Pistorius confirmed that the budget committee in the lower house of parliament had given the green light for the procurement at a meeting he attended in Berlin.

Putin Signs Decree On Annual Training of Military Reservists (4:39 p.m.)

President Vladimir Putin’s decree on the annual draft of reservists for military training includes two secret orders, as in previous such statements, according to the document published by Kremlin.

The document didn’t indicate how many people were being called up for exercises. Putin declared a “partial mobilization” in September, calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine, though the total number taken into service is likely to have exceeded half a million, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

Ukrainian Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected (3: 47 p.m.)

Annual inflation in Ukraine reached the lowest in a year last month as the country moved quickly to rebuild energy infrastructure damaged by Russian missile attacks.

Consumer prices rose 17.9% in April from the previous year, the State Statistics Office said, coming in below the 18.7% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices rose 0.2% in April from the previous month.

Swiss Say 7.4 Billion Francs in Russian Central Bank Assets Held (1:45 p.m.)

The figure represents all central bank reserves and assets reported in Switzerland to date and those funds have been immobilized, according to the government. It shouldn’t be confused with the 7.5 billion francs of assets frozen which belonged to sanctioned Russians or Russian companies, it said.

Talks continue across the EU about whether Russian central bank assets held abroad should be permanently confiscated and put toward the reconstruction of Ukraine. While Swiss officials have previously sounded cool on the idea, the government said Wednesday that these discussions are ongoing and are being followed “closely.”

Ukrainian Army Chief Misses NATO Committee Meeting (1:39 p.m.)

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi was unable to join a meeting of NATO Military Committee due to “the complex operational situation defending against the Russian aggression.”

Ukraine’s military representative to NATO, Serhii Salkutsan, will replace Zaluzhnyi at the meeting.

Ukrainian Troops Break Through Near Bakhmut (12:51 p.m.)

Ukraine advanced 2.6 kilometers into Russian-held areas near Bakhmut along a 3-km (2 mile) stretch of front line, according to Andriy Biletskyi, a commander of the brigade that stormed Russian positions.

The area is now liberated, with many Russians killed and captured and military equipment destroyed, he said in comments that were impossible to immediately confirm.

Ukraine’s General Staff declined to comment on the report. It came a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, said a Russian army unit fled its position in Bakhmut, exposing part of the front line and ceding territory that 500 of his fighters had died taking.

Poland Summons Russian Ambassador Over Flight (12:04 p.m.)

Poland’s Foreign Ministry issued a note of protest to Moscow’s ambassador to Warsaw over dangerous maneuvers of a Russian Su-35 fighter near a Frontex border plane off of Romania’s coast last Friday.

The crew of the Polish two-engine turboprop temporarily lost control of the plane when the jet intentionally crossed its flight path, Romania and Poland said.

Putin Requests Parliament Approval to Leave Arms Pact (11:35 a.m.)

Putin asked lawmakers for approval to withdraw from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty, in which Russia had suspended its participation in 2015.

The 1990 treaty, negotiated in the final years of the Cold War, placed limits on NATO and Warsaw Pact conventional forces to prevent either alliance from waging a full-scale offensive that could have triggered a nuclear response.

Ukraine Crop Shipments Slow to a Crawl Before Talks (10:43 a.m.)

Ukraine’s crop shipments are being throttled, even before the latest negotiations over extending an export deal that’s provided farmers with a vital outlet after Russia’s invasion.

Vessel inspections have been repeatedly disrupted, leaving grain flows through the Black Sea lagging behind previous months. That’s adding to restrictions on cargoes bound for eastern Europe, which is hampering sales ahead of the next harvest.

