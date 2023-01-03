(Bloomberg) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said allies are pushing to strengthen the alliance’s target of spending 2% of output on defense, with the aim of reaching an agreement by July.

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian military facility in the occupied eastern town of Makiyivka killed 63 troops being housed there, Russia’s defense ministry said, making it one of the deadliest losses acknowledged by Moscow.

Ukraine warned that Russia may launch more attacks over the Orthodox Christmas holiday later this week even as Kyiv continued to down Iran-made Shahed drones being sent into the country, the country’s air defense command said on Monday.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukraine’s air defense systems intercepted every drone from two consecutive nights of Russian strikes since Dec. 31, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian forces continued to carry out unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions northwest of Svatove after a tactical pause, the ISW said. Russian forces, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, are concentrating efforts on offensive operations in the Bakhmut region in Donbas, Ukraine’s general staff reports.

(All times CET)

Stoltenberg Says NATO Members Want More Ambitious Spending Goals (9:10 a.m.)

Some North Atlantic Treaty Organization members want the alliance to sharpen its target of spending 2% of output on defense by making the guideline a minimum, according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In 2014, NATO agreed that members whose military spending was below 2% would “aim to move toward” the goal within a decade, yet more than half remain well below. “We will meet, we will have ministerial meetings, we will have talks in capitals,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with German news agency DPA, adding that the aim is to seal agreement no later than the next NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Ukraine Expects Protracted Drone Attack From Russia (9:10 a.m.)

Moscow plans a protracted drone attack on Ukraine to “exhaust” the country’s energy infrastructure, air defenses and people, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s anti-missile forces have intercepted more than 80 Iran-made drones launched by Russia against the power grid and civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the year, and many more are yet to come, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation on Monday.

“Over coming weeks, nights may be pretty troubled,” he said. “We have information that Russia plans a protracted attack by Shahed drones.” The attack is meant to reassure the Russian people as its troops suffer painful battlefield losses, according to Ukraine’s leader.

Russia Says 63 Troops Died in Ukrainian Attack (9:10 a.m.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said 63 Russian servicemen were killed in a Ukrainian strike in Makiyivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, according to Interfax. The ministry, which didn’t provide the number of wounded servicemen or specify when the attack occurred, added that the facility was hit by four HIMARS rockets.

The Russian military command rarely provides figures about losses, but this is one of the most significant single-incident losses that Moscow has acknowledged since its invasion of Ukraine. At the end of September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the military had lost 5,937 people to date in the war.

