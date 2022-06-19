(Bloomberg) --

The war in Ukraine “could last for years,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag, adding that the military alliance “must not let up on supporting” Kyiv’s fight to defeat the Russian invasion.

That message was echoed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said in a Sunday Times article that Ukraine’s allies must “steel ourselves for a long war” to ensure it ends on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s terms.

In his daily video address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine “will do everything possible” to ease a global food crisis as long as it can get security for vessels to enter the country’s ports.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

NATO Chief Says War May Last for Years (9:55 a.m.)

Delivery of “modern weapons” from the West will enable Ukraine to drive Russian troops out of the Donbas region, Stoltenberg told the newspaper.

At the NATO summit in Madrid later this month, the military alliance will declare “that Russia is no longer a partner, but a threat to our security, peace and stability,” he said. “China will also feature in the paper for the first time. Because China’s rise is a challenge to our interests, our values and our security.”

Ukraine Will Reclaim Its Land, Zelenskiy Vows (9:45 a.m.)

“We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that’s ours,” Zelenskiy said in his video address. He also pledged that Ukraine will do all it can to ensure grain supplies leave its ports to help ease a global food crisis caused by Russia’s war, once it receives security guarantees through international mediation.

The invasion has triggered what many policymakers warn could be a spiraling food crisis by cutting off shipments of Ukrainian agricultural commodities. United Nations-facilitated negotiations are struggling to make progress, with Ukraine’s Black Sea ports scattered with mines and Russia effectively blocking shipping in the area.

The governor in Ukraine’s Odesa said 39 civilian ships under flags of 14 countries are currently unable to leave the region’s ports.

Johnson Says Time Works Against Putin (9:30 a.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “imperial design” for conquering Ukraine has been derailed and the UK and other nations must continue providing Ukraine with military and financial aid to ensure it has the “strategic endurance” to prevail in the war, Johnson wrote.

While Putin may believe the West is too “fickle” to hold firm, the clock is “ticking inexorably” against him because Russia is expending troops and equipment faster than it can replace them, according to the prime minister. Finishing the war on terms laid out by Zelenskiy “should be the definition of success.”

War Delays UK’s Phase-Out of Coal (9:20 a.m.)

When the COP26 climate talks concluded in November, Johnson declared the world had reached a point of no return in phasing out coal. The UK now aims to keep a reserve of coal-fired plants available this winter rather than shutting almost all of them over the next three months as planned.

Efforts to get rid of dirty power are being slowed as Russia’s war in Ukraine hits European economies, forcing countries to make up for limited gas supplies with soaring energy prices stoking inflation.

Ukraine Says Russian Missiles Hit Oil Depot (9:11 a.m.)

Three Russian missiles struck an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday and fire fighters are still working to extinguish the blaze, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said in an operational update.

Russian troops shelled a residential block in the town Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region near the border with Russia. Mykolayiv in the south was attacked with missiles on two occasions, hitting infrastructure and a residential building.

Russian forces are shelling areas near the city of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region and fighting continues for full control of the city, according to the ministry.

Russian Military Facing Morale Problems, UK Says (9:01 a.m.)

While Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks amid “intense combat” in the Donbas region, “Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled,” the UK Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

“Cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur,” it said. Perceived poor leadership and very heavy casualties are among factors hitting morale, while many Russian troops “remain confused” about the war’s objectives, according to the ministry.

