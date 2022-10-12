(Bloomberg) -- NATO defense chiefs are set to gather in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss how to better protect critical infrastructure, ramp up weapons production and maintain support for Ukraine.

The US is speeding up shipment of two advanced air defense systems to Ukraine in response to pleas by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for partners to supply more -- and more advanced -- weaponry in the fight against Russia. Ukraine’s military reported Wednesday that Russian forces had conducted more air strikes and multiple rocket launcher attacks.

Zelenskiy repeated that he wouldn’t negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while President Joe Biden told CNN that the US has gamed out responses if Moscow uses a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

On the Ground

Russian forces focused on stopping Ukrainian counter-offensive actions, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. It also reported 13 Russian air strikes and more than 40 multiple rocket launcher assaults, as well as 14 attacks on critical infrastructure in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions with Iranian drones. Twelve of these UAVs were destroyed. Russia fired seven S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia, three of them hitting a village near the city, but no deaths were reported, the regional administration said. The Institute for the Study of War said reports that Russia is likely extracting ammunition and other equipment from Belarusian bases are “incompatible with setting conditions for a large-scale Russian or Belarusian ground attack against Ukraine from Belarus.”

(All times CET)

Kyiv Electricity Provider Warns of Rolling Blackouts (8:43 a.m.)

DTEK Kyiv Grid, the Ukrainian capital’s sole electricity provider, said it would have to implement rolling blackouts Wednesday because of shortages. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said in an interview with CNN that Russia damaged 30% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with two days of missile attacks.

Russia Detains Eight People Over Crimea Bridge Blast (7:58 a.m.)

The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, detained five citizens of Russia, as well as three others from Ukraine and Armenia as part of an investigation into the explosion on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Interfax reported. The FSB said the blast was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the incident.

Putin blamed Ukrainian secret services for staging the Oct. 8 attack, which badly damaged the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait. Russia retaliated with a barrage of missiles fired at Ukrainian cities that knocked out power supplies and other infrastructure.

Leak Detected in Polish Part of Druzhba Oil Pipe (7:48 a.m.)

A leak in the Polish part of the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia to Germany was found about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Plock in central Poland, the PERN operator said on its website. The situation was identified late Oct. 11 and the pumping of oil immediately halted. The other line of the pipeline continues to operate.

Putin to Decide on G-20 Attendance Closer to Event: Ambassador (7:27 a.m.)

Putin still intends to attend the Group of Twenty nations summit in Bali but will give his final decision closer to the event depending on the state of the conflict in Ukraine and other security matters, Russian Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told reporters during a briefing in Jakarta.

The Russian leader has accepted Thailand’s invitation to attend the Nov. 18-19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok next month, the Bangkok Post reported, citing an unidentified security official. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanee Sangrat told reporters that nine APEC member economies have responded positively to the summit invitation, the newspaper reported, declining to identify the leaders.

Biden Says US Has Game Plan If Putin Goes Nuclear in Ukraine (3:00 a.m.)

President Biden said the US has gamed out responses if President Putin uses a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“The Pentagon didn’t have to be asked,” Biden said in an interview Tuesday with CNN, in response to a question about whether he’d directed the Defense Department to come up with contingencies. The president declined to elaborate on the discussions, saying it would be irresponsible “to talk about what we would or wouldn’t do.”

Biden also said he’d meet with Putin to discuss the release of detained basketball star Brittney Griner, but would not talk with the Russian leader about resolving the war in Ukraine without Kyiv’s involvement.

