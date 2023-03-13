(Bloomberg) -- NATO forces are gathered in Norway for joint drills as the defense alliance — along with Russia, China and others — are vying for greater control of the Arctic.

Russian missiles and artillery have destroyed more than 152,000 residential buildings since the start of the invasion, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a televised interview over the weekend.

Key Developments

Putin plans to meet top business leaders in the Kremlin this week for the first time since he launched the invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the preparations.

The March 16 gathering with the top members of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) comes as the government, struggling to cover rising spending as the war enters its second year, is stepping up pressure on companies to pay more in taxes. Last year’s meeting with the tycoons was scrapped amid the fighting.

Where last year, many tycoons were worried that appearing publicly with Putin might make them targets of sanctions, most of the major RSPP board members now are subject to the restrictions.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is holding joint war exercises in Norway as it jockeys with Russia, China and others for greater control of the Arctic.

Estimates suggest that the Arctic region holds around one-fourth of the globe’s oil and natural gas resources, while its sea routes could shave days if not weeks off traditional commercial shipping passages.

The drills also suggest that regardless of what happens in Ukraine, NATO states are headed into a long-term climate of confrontation with Russia.

Russia reiterated ahead of Monday consultations with the UN in Geneva that the only part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative that has been effectively enforced is allowing Ukrainian exports, while its own agricultural shipments continue to be blocked by Kyiv’s allies, according to a statement on Foreign Ministry’s website over the weekend.

The agreement, whose 120-day run ends on March 18, has enabled the shipment of 24 million tons of Ukrainian crops since it was negotiated last July.

Russia is aware of various statements regarding the possible extension of the grain deal, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the statement, adding that there have been no talks on this yet, especially with Russia’s participation. Hulusi Akar, the defense minister of Turkey, which brokered the deal, said his government expects the grain deal will be extended.

