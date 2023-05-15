(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

The UK will provide hundreds of air defense missiles and further unmanned aerial systems, including hundreds of new long-range attack drones, according to a UK government statement.

The visit comes after Zelenskiy met with French President Emmanuel Macron and separately with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the weekend.

Key Developments

Zelenskiy Makes Unannounced Visit to London After EU Tour

Putin’s War Revives Russia’s Dark Tradition of Informers

US Won’t Sanction South Africa Over Russia Arms Row

France to Provide More Support to Ukraine After Zelenskiy Visit

(All times CET)

UK to Announce More Military Aid to Ukraine (8:49 a.m.)

Prime Minister Sunak will also discuss what support Ukraine needs from the international community, both immediate military equipment and long-term defenses, according to a UK government statement.

France to Provide More Support to Ukraine (3:39 a.m.)

France will continue providing political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, the presidential office said, adding the two nations will support efforts to curtail the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

Macron met Ukrainian Zelenskiy in Paris on Sunday where the leaders discussed the support required to help end the war. They agreed on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through new sanctions in order to weaken the country’s ability to wage its illegal war of aggression, the French presidency said in a statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.