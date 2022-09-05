(Bloomberg) -- Denys Shmyhal will visit Brussels for the EU-Ukrainian Association Council, where the Ukrainian prime minister is expected to bring up the topic of financial aid as well as the country’s membership in the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with his top military commanders over the weekend to discuss the situation on the front line, saying afterward that “Ukrainian flags are returning to the places where they should be by right.” Ukrainian forces are trying to advance in the Kherson region, which Russia occupied shortly after the start of their invasion.

Natural gas prices surged after Gazprom PJSC made a last-minute decision late Friday not to turn the crucial Nord Stream pipeline back on after three days of maintenance. Benchmark futures jumped as much as 35%.

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults in areas close to Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning update on Facebook. Russian troops were conducting defensive operations on the Southern Buh axis, while to the north they continued to shell parts of the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, according to the statement. Separately, the Institute for the Study of War said over the weekend that there is “verifiable progress” in the east and in the south of Ukraine as Ukrainian forces are advancing in several directions and secure territory.

French Official Says Sanctions Are Taking Effect (8:59 a.m.)

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Russia’s shrinking output shows that sanctions work, and said that further measures against individuals were possible.

France is also being vigilant in trying to ensure that countries that have not put in sanctions against Russia, such as Turkey, are not used to avoid the ones put in place by the EU, she said in an interview on RTL radio.

EU to Debate Radical Energy Intervention Tools (8:59 a.m.)

EU governments are considering unorthodox measures to rein in soaring power and gas prices, including gas-price caps and a temporary suspension of power derivatives trading.

The Czech Republic, which holds of the EU presidency through December, is set to include those tools on a list of potential emergency intervention options, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg News. The document will be a starting point for discussions when energy ministers gather on Friday for an extraordinary meeting to address spiking electricity prices and Russia’s moves to limit natural gas supplies to Europe.

