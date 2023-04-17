(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin praised ties between the Russian and Chinese militaries, while China’s defense minister told the Kremlin leader that Beijing is willing to “further strengthen strategic communication between the two militaries.”

China has become Russia’s strongest supporter since the invasion of Ukraine last year, and Li Shangfu’s visit — the first by a Chinese defense minister since the war began — underscored Moscow and Beijing’s political relations following President Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow last month.

The Group of Seven said it remains committed to “intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia, as well as to continuing strong support for Ukraine,” Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement following talks among chief diplomats in Karuizawa.

Key Developments

China Tensions High on Agenda as G-7 Diplomats Meet in Japan

Putin Meets China’s Defense Minister, Praises Military Ties

EU Says Poland, Hungary Halts on Ukraine Grain ‘Unacceptable’

(All times CET)

G-7 Ministers Target Sanctions Evasion (10 a.m.)

During their talks on Ukraine, G-7 foreign ministers “underscored that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally,” according to the Japanese government statement.

The ministers also agreed to reinforce “coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third-party weapon supply to Russia.”

More Slovakian Fighters Reach Ukraine (9:10 a.m.)

Slovakia has handed over the remaining nine Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets it pledged to Ukraine, taking the total to 13, according to Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad.

“This transfer was carried out by land with the utmost safety in mind,” Nad said in an emailed statement. Slovakia last month approved sending its entire fleet of Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russia’s invasion.

Heavy Fighting Continues in Bakhmut (9 a.m.)

Heavy fighting continued in the eastern cities of Bakhmut and Mariyinka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 enemy attacks during the day, while Russian forces launched 25 missile strikes on the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv regions, according to the country’s General Staff.

Mine-related civilian casualties continue to be reported on a daily basis, with the Kherson and Kharkiv regions the most affected areas, the UK defense ministry said in its latest intelligence update. “With the arrival of spring, and more people involved in agricultural activities, the risk of civilian mine incidents will increase,” the ministry said.

Ukrainian-Iraqi Talks Planned in Baghdad (10 p.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit Baghdad on Monday for talks with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other senior Iraqi officials, according to a statement from the government in Kyiv.

Baghdad is exploring a potential role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the almost 14-month-old war, Iraq’s Shafaq news agency reported Sunday, citing a person close to the government it didn’t identify. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Al-Sudani had a phone call on April 10 to discuss cooperation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.