(Bloomberg) -- A Russian court rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his detention on allegations of espionage in a case that’s highlighted the growing pressure on journalists in the country.

Germany followed through on a pledge to supply Ukraine with a Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system, bolstering Ukraine’s defenses ahead of an intensification of fighting expected in coming weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited troops in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited front-line positions in Avdiyivka, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

McCarthy Has ‘Good’ Call With Zelenskiy (11:45 p.m.)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he had had a “good” telephone conversation with Zelenskiy. Asked if he would take up an offer to visit Ukraine, the speaker said he had visited the country in the past and would do so again in the future.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president tweeted that he had cited “urgent defense needs in armored vehicles, artillery, air defense & aircraft” during the call.

McCarthy, a California Republican, has said that under his party’s control of the House there will be no “blank check” for Ukraine aid, but he has been more supportive than some conservative hard-liners who have called for a halt to funding.

Germany Ships Patriot Air-Defense System (6:49 p.m.)

Germany has followed through on a pledge to supply Ukraine with a Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system, according to a list of military support for the government in Kyiv updated on Tuesday.

The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target, is manufactured by a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. and is used by the US and many of its NATO allies.

Poland to Allow Ukraine’s Grain to Pass Through (6:40 p.m.)

Ukraine can resume transport of its grain through Polish territory beginning Friday after an agreement in talks between ministers from both countries in Warsaw, Polish Economy Minister Waldemar Buda told reporters.

A blanket ban imposed over the weekend sparked criticism from the European Union and followed weeks of protests from Polish farmers angered by falling prices.

Poland still won’t let Ukraine grain and produce be sold on its market, the minister said. The agreement includes sealing and monitoring cargoes of grain moving through Polish territory to four ports on the Baltic Sea.

Russia to Raise Penalties for Treason, Terrorism Further (4:22 p.m.)

Russians convicted of treason would face up to life in prison under amendments approved by the lower house of parliament, part of a broad crackdown on opponents amid the war.

The draft law would also lengthen jail terms for terrorism and related crimes, which have been used at times against critics.

In addition, the changes make it a crime to help implement the decisions of international organizations of which Russia isn’t a member, a move targeted at the International Criminal Court, which last month issued a warrant for Putin on war-crimes charges.

Sweden’s Absolut Stops Exporting to Russia (3:14 p.m.)

The Swedish maker of Absolut Vodka has stopped all exports of its branded liquor to Russia with immediate effect following a consumer backlash.

The drink manufacturer’s parent Pernod Ricard SA said this month that product shipments to Russia had resumed, which sparked an outcry in Sweden because of the invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Planning Faster Response for Baltics: Estonia (2:19 p.m.)

NATO has shifted its plans from an earlier strategy to defend the three Baltic countries in force within 180 days of a theoretical Russian attack, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told the country’s public broadcaster.

Pevkur said Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are no longer as vulnerable to an attack on the Suwalki corridor — which would cut the countries off from its allies to the south — after Finland joined the alliance.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas shocked her nation last summer when she said the capital, Tallinn, would be “wiped off the map” in the event of a Russian invasion and that NATO’s defense plans at the time were not sufficient.

Zelenskiy Visits Ukrainian Troops Near Donetsk (1:56 p.m.)

Zelenskiy heard a report from the commander of the Donetsk operational-tactical group on the regional situation and thanked servicemen for their efforts, according to a statement from his office.

“Congratulations on the holidays, on Easter, I wish you only victory - this is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us,” Zelenskiy said. “I am sincerely grateful on behalf of every Ukrainian for the great path that you overcome every day.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Meets Kuwait Fund (1:36 p.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to take part in the future reconstruction of his country, according to a ministry statement.

Cooperation with Ukraine will become a priority for the fund, which is ready to take part in an international conference on the nation’s reconstruction in London this June, Waleed Al-Bahar, acting director general of the organization, said during the meeting in Kuwait, according to the statement.

Russian Court Rejects WSJ Journalist’s Appeal Over Spying Arrest (1:21 p.m.)

The Moscow City Court rejected an appeal by the Wall Street Journal’s Gershkovich following his detention last month, the state-run Tass news service reported.

The arguments were closed to the public, but journalists were allowed to hear the judge read the ruling. Lynne Tracy, the US ambassador to Russia, attended the hearing.

The State Department has formally determined that Gershkovich has been “wrongfully detained,” which opens the way to the US to negotiate on his behalf.

Ukraine Says Russian Attack on Kherson Kills One (1:14 p.m.)

Russian artillery shelled a food market in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, killing at least one person and wounding nine others, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a regional military administration spokesman, said on television.

The attack also damaged residential buildings, the spokesman said.

Ukraine Invites Brazilian Leader to Visit the Country (1:11 p.m.)

Ukraine has invited Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to visit the country and understand “the real reasons and essence of Russian aggression and its consequences for global security,” Ukraine’s spokesman for the foreign ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, said on Facebook.

The invitation comes after Brazil criticized sanctions placed on Russia and a meeting between Lula and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday. Brazil is among the nations that have not participated in sanctions imposed on Russia since its February 2022 invasion.

“Ukraine is watching with interest the efforts of the president of Brazil to find a solution to end the war, but putting the victim and the aggressor on the same scale, as well as accusing Ukrainian partners does not correspond to the real situation,” Nikolenko said.

Ukraine’s Vital Black Sea Crop Exports Remain Disrupted (11:45 a.m.)

Kyiv said its crop shipments through the Black Sea safe-passage corridor remained suspended for a second day with Russia blocking the inspection of vessels.

The latest disruption to the seaborne shipments comes at the same time as three of Ukraine’s European Union neighbors have stopped allowing imports of some of its agricultural cargoes — threatening a key alternative route to export markets.

Ukraine’s delegation is in Poland to discuss the issue while the infrastructure minister is visiting Turkey for talks on a possible grain deal.

Estonia Says Ukraine Needs Pathway to NATO (11:45 a.m.)

Kyiv needs a clear message on how it can move toward full NATO membership at the organization’s Vilnius summit in July, Estonia’s new foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, said on TV late Monday night after taking office earlier in the day.

Tsahkna added that if Western allies begin to tire of the war and pressure Ukraine to seek peace terms, it would mean the continuation of Putin’s regime and a new “test” for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the region in three or four years.

