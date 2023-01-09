Ukraine Latest: Reinforcements to Be Sent to Front-Line Towns

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine is sending reinforcements to defend two front-line towns in the Donetsk region that he said have seen among the bloodiest fighting since Russia’s invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling as mild weather, a wider array of suppliers and efforts to reduce demand help. Gas reserves are still nearly full and prices tumbling to pre-war levels.

Ukraine said Russian troops had violated a 36-hour cease-fire declared by Russia over Orthodox Christmas that ended Saturday night.

On the Ground

Russian troops carried out seven missile and 31 air strikes, as well as 73 shellings from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near 13 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the military said.

Zelenskiy Announces More Troops for Bakhmut, Soledar (9:30 p.m.)

Ukraine’s army is transferring additional units to defend Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region against Russian forces, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The situation on the front line hasn’t significantly changed in the first week of the year and remains difficult, he said. Near Bakhmut, a front-line city that has been largely destroyed during months of fighting, Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian attacks, he said.

