(Bloomberg) -- A total of 25 people still remain unaccounted for after a missile strike against an apartment block in the city of Dnipro on Saturday claimed at least 40 lives, according to Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

“There will be no impunity for these crimes,” the European Union’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, said on Twitter, adding that the bloc will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to visit the US and Canada after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government said it would send tanks and other hardware to Ukraine.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near more than 20 settlements, including Soledar and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, over the past day, the General Staff said on Facebook. According to the statement, Russian forces conducted two missile and seven air strikes, as well as more than 70 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems over the past day. Six Russian missile carriers capable of launching a total of 44 Kalibr missiles are deployed in the Black sea, Ukrainian military spokeswoman Natalia Humenyuk said on television.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Seeks to Add Repaired Nuclear Generator to Grid Next Month (7:44 a.m.)

Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom plans to turn on one nuclear generating block early next month, Interfax reported, citing the company’s president, Petro Kotin. It was put into repair in early January and is now being loaded with fuel, Kotin said. After Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant with its six generators, which are currently idle, Ukraine controls nine nuclear power blocks.

Rescue Operations Continue in Dnipro (7:00 a.m.)

The rescue operations in Dnipro after the missile strike on a nine-story apartment building have been going on for more than 63 hours, and 90% of the rubble has been removed, Governor Reznichenko said on Telegram. According to his post, 40 people died and 79 were injured, including 16 children, while 25 residents of the building remain unaccounted for.

UK Foreign Secretary Set to Discuss Ukraine in US, Canada (6:49 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Cleverly is set to address the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington before holding talks with US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The UK has announced that it will send tanks, artillery and armored vehicles to Ukraine.

