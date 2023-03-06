(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian troops continue to pursue an attempt to cut off the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut. Kremlin forces are on the offensive along five axes in Ukraine’s east, including near Bakhmut.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas secured a commanding election victory as she fended off a challenge from a far-right party that targeted her support for Ukraine and soaring inflation.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to Russian troops in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, according to a video released by his ministry. Shoigu “paid special attention to the creation of necessary conditions for the safe accommodation of personnel in field conditions,” the ministry said.

(All times CET)

German, UK Air Forces to Carry Out Joint Mission for First Time (7:35 a.m.)

Germany’s Luftwaffe and the UK’s Royal Air Force will jointly patrol NATO’s east flank over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, starting on Monday, before Germany hands over control of the NATO Air Policing Baltics mission to the UK in April, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported, citing the defense ministry in Berlin.

It’s the first time Germany and the UK will deploy mixed air squads in a so-called fully integrated operation, according to the report. Germany has had five Eurofighters and 150 soldiers stationed at Estonia’s Ämari airbase since August, when it took over the lead of the mission, DPA said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius starts a two-day trip to visit troops in Lithuania on Monday.

Estonia’s Kallas Fends Off Challenge From Far Right (7:35 a.m.)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s Reform party took 31.6% of the vote, according to the Estonian Electoral Commission with more than 95% of the vote counted late Sunday.

The prime minister, who has become popular at home and abroad for her unwavering support for Ukraine, outperformed polls and appeared to be in a strong position to form a coalition majority.

Kallas’s victory provides a strong mandate for her pledge to maintain Estonia’s transatlantic course as a committed member of the European Union and NATO.

Ukraine Says Russia on the Offense Along Five Axes in the East (7:35 a.m.)

Kremlin forces are on the offensive along five axes in the east, including near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian General Staff said over the weekend. Bakhmut’s deputy mayor said Russian attacks are preventing Ukrainian troops from reaching residents who want to evacuate.

Kremlin troops “appear to have secured a sufficient positional advantage to conduct a turning movement against parts of Bakhmut but have not yet forced Ukrainian forces to withdraw and will not likely be able to encircle the city soon,” said analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, appeared in a video on Sunday saying that if his forces withdrew from the city, the “entire frontline will collapse.” On Friday, Prigozhin claimed Bakhmut was “practically surrounded” by Russian forces, including his troops, and that Kyiv would be best advised to give up.

