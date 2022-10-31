(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia launched a massive wave of missile attacks across the country, after the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for strikes against its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a grain export deal.

Ships loaded with grain are beginning to leave Ukraine, as the United Nations and Turkey work to salvage the agreement to keep seaborne exports flowing even after Russia’s weekend announcement that it was halting its involvement in the deal.

Russia suspended the deal after drone strikes against its naval fleet, claiming without evidence that one of the drones launched on Saturday might have come from a grain ship that’s part of the Black Sea initiative. Russia also said underwater drones were launched from Ukraine’s Odesa region.

On the Ground

Russian missiles targeted the capital, Kyiv, including essential civilian infrastructure, leaving parts of the city without water and electricity, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Explosions were also reported in the regions of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kremenchuk and Vinnytsia among others. Russian forces also struck the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones overnight, hitting residential and other buildings as well as energy infrastructure, local authorities said on Telegram. Russian forces began preparations to remove their artillery from the Dnipro River’s right bank in the Kherson region, Ukraine’s southern operational command said on Facebook.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Downed Most Russian Missiles Fired on Monday (9:13 a.m.)

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 44 of more than 50 missiles launched by Russian forces this morning, the country’s air force command said on Telegram.

Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers launched Х-101 and Х-555 cruise missiles from above the Caspian Sea and from area near Volgodonsk in Russia, according to Ukrainian air forces.

Crop Ships Are Leaving Ukraine Again (9:08 a.m.)

Wheat prices soared early Monday as traders watched for developments on exports. Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of wheat, corn and vegetable oil and the July agreement to open three Black Sea ports has been vital to help alleviate a global food crisis.

Russia has only temporarily suspended its participation in implementing the deal, which was brokered by Turkey and the UN, but is still a signatory to the agreement, Ismini Palla, a UN spokeswoman for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said by phone at about 7 a.m. London time.

Under the terms of the initiative, all parties agreed not to undertake attacks against merchant and civilian ships. Palla confirmed at that time that outbound ships were moving and assembling near the entrance to the corridor.

Ukraine Reports Huge Russian Missile Strikes (8:12 a.m.)

Ukraine said Russia launched a massive wave of missile attacks across the country, after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of strikes against its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a grain-export deal.

Those attacks caused large scale power and water supply cut offs on Monday morning across the country.

Ships Carrying Ukraine Food to Move Monday, UN Says (11:16 p.m.)

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed to have vessels carrying Ukrainian food shipments sail on Monday, challenging Russia’s decision to pull out of a deal to ensure safe passage.

Twelve outbound and four inbound ships will move in the “maritime humanitarian corridor,” the UN said in a statement from Istanbul after a round of talks that included Russian delegates. Turkey and the UN also plan to provide inspection teams for 40 outbound vessels on Monday. Russia has been informed about both moves, according to the statement.

Ukraine Says 218 Vessels Blocked After Russia’s Exit of Grain Deal (6 p.m.)

The movement of 218 vessels that are part of the Ukraine grain export initiative has been halted by Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said.

The total includes 95 vessels that have left Ukrainian ports and are awaiting inspection before traveling to the final consumer, 101 waiting for inspection at the entrance to Ukrainian ports, and 22 that have been loaded and are waiting to sail.

Ukraine “remains a reliable ally for the civilized world,” the ministry said. Of the more than 9 million tons of food shipped since August, more than 5 million were bound for Africa and Asia, it added.

