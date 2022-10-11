(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched fresh strikes Tuesday in Zaporizhzhia as air-raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, one day after the most intense barrage since the first days of the invasion and President Vladimir Putin’s threats to hit more infrastructure targets.

In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President Joe Biden pledged to “continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems.” Zelenskiy called that “the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation.”

Group of Seven leaders are scheduled to hold a call Tuesday, where Russia’s strikes on civilian targets top the leaders’ agenda. Putin has said the fresh assault was a retaliation for explosions on a multibillion-dollar bridge connecting Russia to Crimea. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for that incident.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Infrastructure facilities were damaged in a new missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, while the Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled by Russian forces overnight, local authorities reported on Telegram. Nineteen people were killed and 105 injured in massive Russian strikes on Monday, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. Cities hit by the strikes in the past day included Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsya, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolayiv and Odesa, the Ukrainian General Staff reported.

(All times CET)

Ukraine’s Iron-Ore Maker Ferrexpo Halts Operations (8:30 a.m.)

One of the largest Ukraine’s iron-ore producers, Ferrexpo PLC, suspended operations due to limited power supplies, the company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

The company’s core assets are located in Ukraine’s Poltava region, which was among the targets in Monday’s strikes on electricity and other infrastructure. The company said that it currently has a sufficient volume of its products, either currently in transit and or in stockpiles, to meet its expected sales volumes, subject to logistics corridors remaining available.

Ukraine’s Cities Recover After Missile Strikes (8:15 a.m.)

Ukraine’s regions are recovering after Monday’s missile strikes, with water and electricity supply resuming in the cities of Lviv in the west and Poltava in the center of the country, according to local government administrations.

While power supply has also resumed in several districts of the capital Kyiv, the city and broader region are going to limit consumption of electricity by implementing a schedule of power cutoffs during the day, according to the power company DTEK.

UAE Says Ukraine Requires Urgent Solution as Ruler to Meet Putin (8 a.m.)

The escalation of the conflict in Ukraine requires an urgent diplomatic solution, a senior United Arab Emirates official said. The comments come ahead of a visit by UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia on Tuesday, where he will meet with Putin in St. Petersburg.

The visit was a pre-scheduled one, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter, but events on the ground need a solution via “diplomacy, dialog and respect for the rules and principles of international law,” he wrote.

The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said Moscow views Ukraine’s government as “terrorist” and thus won’t negotiate with Kyiv. Zelenskiy, meanwhile, last month signed an order ruling out talks with Putin.

Wheat Prices Rise Amid Fresh Fears (7 a.m.)

Wheat traded near the highest level in more than three months, deepening fears over the outlook for grain supplies from a country once known as the breadbasket of Europe.

Ships are still moving normally from Ukraine despite the missile strikes, according to the UN. However, there is a long backlog of vessels waiting to be inspected in Istanbul.

Truss Will Press G-7 to Stay the Course on War (1 a.m.)

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will urge leaders of the Group of Seven nations to “not waver” in their support for Ukraine following Russia’s latest missile attacks on civilian targets, according to a statement from her office. The leaders are holding a emergency call Tuesday with Zelenskiy to discuss a response.

Truss will also call for an urgent meeting of NATO leaders, according to an emailed statement. G-7 leaders are expected to discuss the global energy crisis and the work they’re doing to implement an international cap on the price of Russian oil.

UK Spy Chief Says Russia’s Munitions Running Out (1 a.m.)

Jeremy Fleming, the director of the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ, will say Russia’s military commanders in Ukraine know their munitions and supplies are running out, according to prepared remarks.

In a speech in London on Tuesday, he will add that Ukraine’s response in battle and in cyberspace “is turning the tide” against “exhausted” Russian forces.

Biden Pledges to Keep Giving Ukraine Support to Defend Itself (10:04 p.m.)

“President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” according to a White House statement on his phone call with Zelenskiy. “He also underscored his ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance.”

Zelenskiy, in his daily statement, said “we are doing everything to get modern air defense. And I thank our partners who are already speeding up deliveries.”

Biden didn’t specify what air defense systems the US will provide. A US arms package announced in August included six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems. The NATO-standard air defense system, produced by Raytheon Technologies Corp., is used to protect the Washington region, including the White House. Two NASAM systems were previously pledged to Ukraine.

