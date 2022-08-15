(Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange from Monday will allow trading in debt securities for investors from countries that haven’t joined sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, ending a nearly six-month freeze implemented after the invasion of Ukraine.

The resumption won’t extend to clients from “unfriendly” countries, who remain subject to capital controls banning foreigners from selling or collecting payments on local securities. The group -- which includes nations from European Union members to Canada and Japan -- accounted for around 90% of total portfolio investments into Russia as of last year.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms in the days around Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a stock exchange filing.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia Unplugs Foes, Rewards Friends in Latest Market Reboot

Russia’s Oil Resilience Faces a Much Bigger Test as EU Ban Looms

Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

Putin Vows to Expand Partnership With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Turkish Drone Maker Baykar Is Booked for Three Years, Eyes Ukraine

Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s Onset

On the Ground

Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, again overnight, according to local authorities. Fighting continues in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian partisans destroyed a railroad bridge near the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in the southeast, according to its exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command has been targeting Russian lines of communication as it presses a counteroffensive there, according to the Institute for the Study of War. ISW also said Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a force concentration of Russian private military contractor Wagner in Popasna, causing casualties.

(All times CET)

Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet (8:30 a.m.)

Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts issued by Gazprom PSJC, Lukoil PJSC and Rosneft PJSC in February, according to the filing. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

No specific dates for the investments were given, and the Saudi firm didn’t respond to questions about whether it still owned them. The value of all those depositary receipts dropped rapidly after the war began, when trading in Moscow was halted and western sanctions were imposed on Russia.

Ukraine Says WFP Grain Vessel Departs For Ethiopia (5:05 p.m.)

The first grain freighter chartered by UN’s World Food Program since the reopening of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports departed from Pivdennyi on Sunday for Ethiopia, Odesa regional military governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram.

The Brave Commander arrived in port on Friday and was scheduled to load 23,000 tons of wheat for a part of Africa that’s on the verge of famine.

“This is the first among many steps, but a very big one we need to make to tackle the global food crisis,” Marchenko said on his Telegram-channel.

