(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military is seeking to advance deeper into Ukraine’s Donbas region, the UK Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update that also expressed skepticism about offers by Moscow-led forces to create humanitarian corridors for civilians trapped in the fighting.

The risk of gas rationing in Europe edged closer after Russia slashed supplies in apparent retaliation for support of Ukraine by European Union leaders. Prices surged in response.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland plans a trip next week to Europe for talks with counterparts about raising the costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK offered to train as many as 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days during a second visit to Kyiv by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said the program could “change the equation” in the war at talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Gas Rationing Gets Closer for Europe as Putin Squeezes Supplies

Ukraine Wins Initial EU Recommendation for Membership Path

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback from Ally Over War in Ukraine

Russian Cuts Force Europe to Use Gas It Was Saving for Winter

Russia Tightens Squeeze on Gas Supply to Europe’s Biggest Buyers

(All times CET)

Russia Seeks to Advance in Donbas, UK Says (8.40 a.m.)

Russian forces have likely renewed efforts to push south of Izyum in the past 48 hours with the goal of moving deeper into Ukraine’s Donetsk region and enveloping Sievierodonetsk from the north, the UK’s Defence Ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

While Russian and separatist officials have claimed to be attempting to set up humanitarian corridors to let civilians leave Sievierodonetsk, Moscow has a history of using such corridors “as a mechanism to manipulate the battlespace and impose the forced transfer of populations,” according to the assessment. Ukrainians are likely to be suspicious of a corridor that would take them deeper into Russian-occupied territory, the ministry said.

A separatist representative of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic said there’s no agreement on opening a humanitarian corridor at the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, alleging Ukrainian forces had refused to guarantee a cease-fire, Russia’s state-run Tass news service reported.

Gas Rationing Gets Closer for Europe (7:00 a.m.)

Throughout the entire Cold War and in the decades since, Russia was a stable supplier of gas to Europe. That changed this week.

Prices surged after Russia slashed gas supplies, adding pressure to the region’s economy that could strain European solidarity -- all victories for the Kremlin that came as EU leaders underlined support for Ukraine during high-profile trips to the country.

If Russia completely shuts its main link, the region could run out of supplies by January, according consultant Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

Read more: Gas Rationing Gets Closer for Europe as Putin Squeezes Supplies

Garland Plans Europe Trip to Press Russia (1:20 a.m.)

The US attorney general will go to Europe to participate in the U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial meeting on June 22-23, the Department of Justice said in a statement. The department has been working for months to investigate and confiscate assets of wealthy Russian oligarchs as part of the Biden administration’s crackdown on Moscow for its invasion.

Garland will hold separate talks with European counterparts in “coordinated efforts to further raise the costs on Russia and combat Russian aggression against Ukraine, including by holding accountable individuals whose criminal actions are enabling war crimes in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo plans to visit Turkey and the United Arab Emirates next week as the US seeks to rally support for a clampdown on Russian assets abroad.

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From an Ally (7:49 p.m.)

Putin sought to justify his war as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.

After Putin argued that he was protecting Russian-speakers in the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk peoples’ republics of eastern Ukraine, which Russia had recognized as independent days before the invasion, moderator Margarita Simonyan, head of the Kremlin-funded RT TV, pressed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on whether he supported Russia’s view.

He didn’t. Kazakhstan doesn’t recognize “quasi-state territories which, in our view, is what Luhansk and Donetsk are,” Tokayev said. There’d be “chaos” in the world if hundreds of new countries emerged, even as there’s a conflict between the legal principles of territorial integrity of states and the right of people living in them to self-determination, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.