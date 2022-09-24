(Bloomberg) --

Saturday marks seven months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine. This week, President Vladimir Putin ordered another 300,000 troops conscripted into what he’s termed a “special military operation.” Russian occupation authorities began drafting men in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Ukrainian officials said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said men in occupied areas should avoid mobilization “by any means.”

Voting continues in four occupied territories on whether to join Russia. The referenda have been slammed by Kyiv and its allies as shams, reminiscent of a ballot in Crimea in 2014 ahead of annexation, as Russia attempts to annex a large swath of its neighbor including some of its most productive farmland and industrial areas.

Envoys from over a dozen European countries traveled to Izyum in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Friday, visiting a mass burial site from which hundres of bodies have been exhumed since the area was recaptured from Russian troops this month.

On the Ground

Ukraine’s General Staff said that in the past day, Russian forces launched five missile and 14 airstrikes, carried out more than 60 rounds of anti-aircraft strikes at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. More than 60 settlements were affected. Units of the Ukraine Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in several areas, while aviation made 25 strikes. Eighteen areas of Russian army manpower and military equipment as well as seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit, Ukraine said. The figures can’t be verified. Russian occupation authorities began drafting men in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Russia Shakes Up Army; Mariupol General Advances (12:07 p.m.)

Russia’s defense ministry announced personnel changes among its generals. No explanation was given for the move, days after President Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 reservists in an escalation of the now seven-month conflict.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense, responsible for the supply and logistics, the ministry said in its official Telegram channel. General Dmitry Bulgakov leaves the post for another, unspecified job, it said.

Mizintsev was sanctioned by the UK in March for what it called his “reprehensible tactics” in combat including “atrocities” against the Ukrainian people during the siege of the southern city of Mariupol -- as well as shelling civilian centers in Aleppo, Syria, in 2015-16.

European Envoys Visited Izyum Mass Graves Site (11 a.m.)

Ambassadors from over a dozen European countries visited Izyum in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Friday and saw mass grave sites uncovered found when Kyiv’s troops recaptured the area. Some 436 bodies have been exhumed, including children.

The visit also took in the site of a multi-story residential building destroyed by a Russian bomb, killing 53 people.

“The world must know the truth about the bloody crimes of the occupiers. That is why it is extremely important that today foreign diplomats were able to see with their own eyes what the Russian occupiers leave behind,” said Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine’s Office of the President.

Zelenskiy Says China’s Position on Russian Invasion ‘Ambiguous’ (10:26 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said he would like to renew relations with China, whose position on the Russian invasion he termed “ambiguous.”

“I would like them to help Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview with a French newspaper. A call with Chinese President Xi Jinping “would be difficult today.”

The comments came after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart this week during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Russia Tries to Slow Kyiv’s Advance With Dam Hits, UK Says (8:30 a.m.)

Russian forces targeted the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River this week following a hit a week ago to another major dam upriver in Kryvyi Rih, the UK defence ministry said in a Twitter update.

“Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers. As Russian commanders become increasingly concerned about their operational setbacks, they are probably attempting to strike the sluice gates of dams, in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points,” the UK said.

Zelenskiy Says Russian Presented UN With ‘Lying Propaganda’ (8 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said he had a “really positive” response to his speech to the UN General Assembly this week, where he outlined proposals for security guarantees.

Zelenskiy said he met via video conference with representatives of BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, among others, as part of the week’s activities.

“And what did Russia present? Once again, lame excuses, complaints and constant lying propaganda,” Zelenskiy said in a nightly address to the nation on Friday.

Russia Exempts Workers in Some Sectors From Military Draft (12 p.m.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that workers in certain segments would be excused from the draft ordered Wednesday by President Vladimir Putin.

The exemptions apply to people working for IT companies, information and communications services, media, and organizations responsible for the stability of the national payment system and financial market infrastructure. Companies and organizations in these industries should submit lists of employees to apply for exemptions, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

It earlier said university students also won’t be called up. The announcement comes amid signs some Russians are rushing to flee the country or otherwise avoid the prospect of being sent to join the war in Ukraine.

Russia Stages ‘Referendums’ to Annex Occupied Lands (9:40 a.m.)

Russia on Friday began staging UN-condemned “votes” on annexing the roughly fifth of neighboring Ukraine it occupies in a step that marks a new escalation in the spiraling conflict between President Vladimir Putin and the US and its allies.

State media reported overwhelming support for accession to Russia in the four regions that its troops partially control. In Moscow, officials vowed to move quickly to finalize the absorption of the territories.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the votes a “violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

Putin’s Conscripts May Merely Drag Out His War (9:31 a.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to draft in 300,000 reservists to reinforce his troops in Ukraine is likely to extend the war rather than influence its outcome.

Still, it could buy him time to execute a wider strategy -- including exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis and threatening a nuclear strike on unspecified targets -- aimed at undermining foreign military and financial support for Kyiv’s war effort.

Read more: Putin’s Conscripts Won’t Win His War But May Drag It Out

