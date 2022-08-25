(Bloomberg) -- The US and the European Union condemned Russia after a deadly attack on a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine that directly hit a passenger train. Russia said it hit a military target.

Pressure piled onto European consumers and industry as German and French power prices hit fresh records, driven by tighter gas supplies from Russia.

International concern remained high over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s biggest atomic energy station, which has been hit by shelling in recent weeks.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian forces fired at four districts in Dnipropetrovsk overnight, local authorities said on Telegram, while Interfax-Ukraine reported several explosions were heard in the Kyiv region overnight. Russia shelled the central city of Kryvyi Rih with Tornado MLRS, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city military administration. Russia carried out more than 200 air sorties on Wednesday, accounting for the number of air raid alarms across Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat, who said in an online briefing that Russia has concentrated 400 combat aircraft and 360 helicopters along Ukraine’s borders.

(All times CET)

Citigroup to Wind Down Russia Consumer Unit (2 p.m.)

Citigroup Inc. will wind down its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia after President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine complicated the sale of the business.

The company will incur $170 million in costs tied to the wind-down, mostly tied to restructuring expenses and vendor termination fees, according to a statement Thursday. Citigroup will continue to try to sell certain consumer-banking portfolios in the region.

Russia Says Train Hit by Missile Was Military (12:10 p.m.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the train that it hit in Chaplyne -- Chaplyno in Russian -- was a military target. An Iskander missile strike on a military train at the Chaplyno station destroyed over 200 Ukrainian reserve troops and 10 pieces of military equipment, Interfax cited the ministry as saying. No reference was made to civilians.

Russia has previously described strikes in which civilians died as attacks on military targets. Among them was a strike on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia in July in which more than 20 people died, including children.

Frontex Details Ukrainian Entries to EU Since February (12 noon)

In a tweet, the European Border and Coastguard Agency known as Frontex said that there had been a total of 9.5 million entries to the EU by people from Ukraine and Moldova since February.

UK Raises Concerns Over Ukraine Nuclear Plant (10:30 a.m.)

The UK Ministry of Defence raised concerns over the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic plant in its latest defense intelligence briefing, warning of the risks to operations from “disruption to the reactors’ cooling systems, damage to its back-up power supply, or errors by workers operating under pressure.”

The plant, which was seized by Russian forces in early March, was the subject of talks in Istanbul on Wednesday between Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency General Secretary Rafael Mariano Grossi. The IAEA is preparing a visit to the plant.

Read this exclusive story on how nuclear inspectors will be given wider powers than initially sought to investigate attacks against the plant.

Estonia Ups Pressure on Russian Visas (9:50 a.m.)

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas refocused attention on the issue of Russian tourists traveling to the European Union, highlighting “the burden and gravity of the situation” in a tweet.

Fellow Baltic leader Gitanas Nauseda, the president of Lithuania, said Wednesday that he supports a proposal to ban visas for Russian tourists, saying the war in Ukraine is supported by the Russian people at large. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among those to reject such a ban. Should the EU fail to achieve a united response on a ban, a regional solution could be devised that would include the Baltic states and other countries geographically closer to Russia, Nauseda said.

Japanese Firms Stay in Russia LNG Project (9:45 a.m.)

Japanese trading houses will stay in a key Russian LNG export project, highlighting how the Asian nation is prioritizing its energy security despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine.

Both Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co. said Thursday they’ve decided to remain in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project after Moscow moved to tighten control over the facility under a new Russian operator. The companies will formally ask the Russian government for permission to acquire stakes in the operator, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said separately in a press briefing.

Death Toll From Railway Attack Rises (8:15 a.m.)

The death toll after the attack in Chaplyne rose to 25, including two children, deputy head of presidential staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. Thirty-one people were wounded.

Overnight, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian train station “fits a pattern of atrocities.” Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, expressed horror over the attack and tweeted that “war crimes will not remain unpunished.”

Russia says it only hits military targets, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kremlin forces deliberately slowed their offensive to limit civilian casualties.

Kremlin Puts Off Annexation Votes, Vedomosti Says (8 a.m.)

The Kremlin will most likely delay votes on joining Russia in Ukrainian territories that it has occupied, aiming to wait for more progress on the battlefield, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing sources it didn’t name.

Moscow had hoped to conduct the “referendums” as early as Sept. 11, when regular regional elections are scheduled in Russia. They would have covered the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. But since its troops don’t control all that territory, especially Donetsk, which President Vladimir Putin has publicly declared as a goal for his invasion, the Kremlin has decided to wait, Vedomosti said.

Though the votes are seen as illegal and wouldn’t be recognized internationally, the Kremlin regards them as a way to symbolically cement its control and signal that it wouldn’t give up the territory in any peace talks. Ukraine and its allies have said that’s unacceptable.

Five Grain-Laden Vessels Authorized to Leave Ukraine (2 a.m.)

Five vessels carrying 85,110 tons of grain and food products have been authorized to leave Ukraine ports on Thursday, the Joint Coordination Center, which includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy Says Russia Staged Train Station Attack (8:47 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia struck the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipro region, directly hitting a passenger train.

In a virtual appearance before the United Nations Security Council, he said that “four wagons are on fire, at least 15 people are killed, and about 50 people are injured. The death toll may increase. This is how Russia got prepared for the meeting of the UN Security Council.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.