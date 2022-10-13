(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Red Cross should have access to a prisoner of war camp, where at least 50 Ukrainians were killed in a July blast.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan, where the pair discussed a potential Turkish gas hub. Before the meeting Erdogan said Ankara’s goal is to help stop the “bloodshed” in Ukraine, and that “a fair peace can be achieved through diplomacy.” More grain vessels sailed Thursday under the safe-transit deal that Turkey helped to broker.

The Kyiv region -- although not Ukraine’s capital itself -- was struck by Iranian-made drones on Thursday morning as air raid sirens rang out across much of the country for a fourth morning. Air strikes continued in the south, including Mykolaiv, where a multi-story apartment building was destroyed.

Ukraine’s allies gathered for a NATO defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels that’s expected to result in the offer of more air defense capabilities. The UK got things started by pledging Amraam rockets capable of shooting down cruise missiles.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Putin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream Hit

Russia, NATO Both Holding Nuclear Drills Despite Rising Tensions

Russia Sends More Fuel to Army in Ukraine Amid Mobilization

US Officials Fret Over Russia Oil Cap Failing After OPEC Cut

NATO States Back German-led Anti-Missile Shield for Europe

On the Ground

Russia launched missile and drone strikes on more than 40 settlements overnight, notably around Makariv in the Bucha district to the northwest of the capital. Other cities, including Mykolaiv, Vinnytsya and Cherkasy also sustained damage, Ukraine’s military said. On Thursday, Russia carried out one missile attack, 15 airstrikes and 22 shellings from multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook. Five Russian Kalibr missiles were shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, according to Facebook postings from Ukraine’s West and South commands.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Calls for Red Cross Mission to POW Camp (12:50 a.m.)

Zelenskiy said a Red Cross mission should have have access to Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Olenivka, in the occupied part of the Donetsk region. An explosion there killed at least 50 prisoners and wounded more in July, and Ukrainian intelligence described the episode as a provocation by Russian forces.

Olenivka is “de facto a concentration camp, where Ukrainians are kept,” Zelenskiy said in his evening address. “There must be an access to them, as discussed. The Red Cross is able to provide it. But there must be attempts to provide it.”

Tech Giant Microsoft Channels Its Resources to Aid Ukraine (8:19 p.m.)

As US and NATO defense contractors work to speed up production lines to send weapons to Ukraine, Microsoft Corp. has provided more than $250 million in tech support to the country since Russia’s invasion, according to a senior company official.

That has included secure communications lines set up with Ukraine’s cyber officials “to rapidly respond to and defend against Russian malware attacks,” Wes Anderson, the vice president for Microsoft’s defense unit, said in an interview.

He said the software giant has completed more than 173 “emergency support missions that provided 23,000 person-hours of technical support” to other companies and nonprofits aiding Ukraine. He said Microsoft also has made as much as 43 million free hours of Skype time available to Ukraine residents and their families outside the country to get in touch.

Boxing Champ Klitschko Calls Putin’s Nuclear Threat a Bluff (7:29 p.m.)

Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion who’s now mayor of Kyiv, said Russian Putin’s threats to use nuclear arms in Ukraine were only a “big bluff.

“If Putin talks about nuclear weapon, it shows a weakness” because his “army isn’t successful in the east or south” of Ukraine, Klitschko told Bloomberg Television.

Putin has threatened to use “all weapons systems available to us” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine faced growing setbacks against a military deploying powerful modern arms supplied by its US and European allies.

Russia, NATO to Hold Nuclear Drills Despite Rising Tensions (6:49 p.m.)

Moscow and NATO are both proceeding with nuclear exercises, even as tensions escalate over Putin’s threats to use “all means available” -- including atomic weapons -- to defend land he claims to be Russian.

The drills come as Russia steps up its missile attacks on Ukraine, nearly eight months into its invasion and as its troops struggle to make headway on the ground.

In Washington, John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told reporters that the annual NATO exercise to be conducted later in the fall was planned “even in advance of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia” and will be held more than 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from Russia. He said Russia’s planned exercise occurs every two years and is also “within the normal bounds of what Russia has done in the past.”

NATO Vigilant in Monitoring Any Change in Russia’s Nuclear Posture (6:00 p.m.)

The alliance will be especially vigilant when Russia starts an expected annual exercise of its nuclear forces, Jens Stoltenberg, its chief told reporters after a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Asked how allies will be able to distinguish preparations for a nuclear exercise from preparations for an attack, Stoltenberg said “we have very good intelligence,” adding allies have monitored Russian nuclear forces for decades. “Of course we will remain vigilant, not least in light of the veiled nuclear threats and the dangerous nuclear rhetoric we have seen from the Russian side.”

Russian Attacks Damaged 30% of Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure (5:10 p.m.)

Russian missiles and drones damaged energy capacity and facilities, including transmission stations and generating companies, in the attacks that started Monday and continued throughout the week, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Bloomberg TV.

“The main target, as we understand, was just to make it difficult for us to survive this winter,” Halushchenko said.

He also said Ukrainian officials expect to meet IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv Thursday, just days after he held a similar meeting with Putin. Grossi will bring the Russian response to Ukrainian demands as he meets with officials from both countries.

Ukraine Sees Possible Russian Gas Transit Halt (5:07 p.m.)

That is one possible scenario after missile and drones attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure this week, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Bloomberg TV Thursday. “Today transit is going on, though it decreased dramatically,” Halushchenko said. “We consider the scenario when Russia stops the transit.”

Russia, Ukraine Agree on Another Prisoner Swap (4:05 p.m.)

Russia and Ukraine have struck another prisoner swap agreement involving more than 70 military personnel.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday that 20 troops had been freed from Ukrainian captivity. The Ukrainian presidency on Thursday and earlier this week announced the liberation of a total of 52 soldiers by Russia.

The deal comes after the countries last month conducted a major exchange of captives. Ukraine turned over 55 prisoners, including pro-Russian tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, while Russia handed over 215 soldiers, the majority of whom were involved in the defense of Ukraine’s Azovstal steel plant, and 10 foreigners.

Occupation Chief Says Residents Should Leave Kherson (2:20 p.m.)

The head of the Russian occupation administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region asked Kremlin authorities to help organize the departure of residents “because of the daily missile attacks by the Ukrainian military.”

Vladimir Saldo made the unusual appeal in an address on state television, less than two weeks after Putin signed annexation documents declaring Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions part of Russia “forever.” Russian forces don’t fully control any of the four regions and Ukraine’s military has been gradually advancing toward Kherson in recent weeks.

Russia Limits Heavy Traffic On Damaged Crimea Bridge (12:08 p.m.)

Russia has barred heavy freight trucks from using the damaged bridge linking it with the annexed Crimea peninsula, forcing them to travel by ferry or use a land detour via other occupied Ukrainian regions.

A queue of 900 trucks has built up waiting to cross the Kerch Strait by ferry, state TV reported. Vehicles traveling to Crimea through Ukrainian regions recently annexed by Russia, in a move condemned as illegal by the UN, have a security escort.

Moscow blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the Oct. 8 explosion on the 19-kilometer (12-mile) bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Zelenskiy Asks Cabinet to Consider Ending Visa-Free Regime With Belarus (11:40 a.m.)

Zelenskiy asked Ukraine’s cabinet to consider the cancellation of Kyiv’s visa-free arrangement with Belarus, according to the statement on the President’s website. The move came after a public e-petition launched in July and supported by more than 25,000 people.

Zelenskiy said all checkpoints on Ukraine-Belarus border are closed, except one in Volyn, which is used for Ukrainian citizens returning back to the country from abroad.

Scholz Deplores Putin’s ‘Crusade’ (11:30 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russia’s president of waging a “crusade” against Europe and its liberal order of peace and prosperity, in some of his strongest comments about the almost 8-month invasion of Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin and his enablers made one thing very clear: This war is not only about Ukraine,” Scholz told a conference in Berlin. “They consider their war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade, a crusade against liberal democracy, a crusade against the rules-based international order.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.